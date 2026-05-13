The Congress is expected to name its candidate for Chief Minister of Kerala , ending more than a week of uncertainty following the state assembly election results. Party leader Rahul Gandhi held a series of meetings on Tuesday with former Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee presidents at Sonia Gandhi's residence in New Delhi.

The discussions aimed to gather views on the ground situation in the state and resolve the delay in choosing a leader for the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) government. After one of the meetings, senior leader K Muraleedharan said that the name of the next Chief Minister would be announced by Wednesday. Another former KPCC chief, VM Sudheeran, who met Rahul Gandhi late on Tuesday, said he had briefed the party leader on public sentiment in Kerala and expressed hope that the decision would reflect those views.

A formal announcement is expected today, once Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge returns to Delhi and holds further talks with senior figures, including Sonia Gandhi. Eight former state Congress chiefs took part in the one-on-one discussions with Rahul Gandhi.

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