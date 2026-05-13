PSEB 12th Result 2026: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) is set to declare the Class 12 board examination results today, May 13, 2026, at 12 PM. Students from all streams, including Science, Commerce, and Arts, will be able to check their results online through the official website. Along with the official portal, the PSEB 12th result 2026 will also be accessible through DigiLocker, UMANG app, and SMS services for the convenience of students.

Candidates who appeared for the board examinations are advised to keep their roll number and login details ready to avoid last-minute delays. The online marksheet released today will be provisional in nature, while the original marksheets will later be distributed by the respective schools.

PSEB 12th Result 2026: Official Website to Check

Students can check their PSEB Class 12th Result 2026 on the following website:

How to Check Punjab Board Class 12th Result 2026?

Once the PSEB Class 12th Result 2026 is released, students can follow these steps to check their scores:

Go to the official website at pseb.ac.in.

On the homepage, click on the PSEB Class 12th Result 2026 link.

Enter your roll number, date of birth, and click to submit.

Save and download your result for future academic use.

PSEB Class 12th Result 2026: Check Scores Through SMS and DigiLocker

Students can download their digital marksheets through DigiLocker

PSEB 12th scores will also be available on the UMANG application

Candidates can access their results using the SMS facility

Provisional scorecards can be downloaded from the official website online

The PSEB Class 12 board examinations were held from February 17 to April 4, after which the board started the answer sheet evaluation and result preparation process.

PSEB 12th Result 2026 Live: Check All The Latest Updates Here