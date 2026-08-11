Phuket-Delhi Flight's Pilot Smoked Marijuana, Failed 2 Dope Tests: Sources

The pilot in command of the Air India aircraft from Phuket to Delhi, in which several passengers were injured after it suddenly lost altitude, has failed a second dope test as well, sources have confirmed.

AI-2379, carrying 137 passengers and eight crew members, was on its way to Delhi from Phuket on August 4 when it experienced a sudden loss of altitude of 300 feet during its cruise phase. At least 20 passengers and four crew members suffered injuries. Of these, two crew members sustained spinal injuries near the tailbone and neck, Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu said.

Sources had told NDTV on Sunday that the pilot had tested positive for psychoactive substances during the post-flight screening in Delhi. Another test was conducted some time later, and sources said on Tuesday that this was also positive. Specifically, the test reportedly confirmed that the pilot had smoked marijuana, which is commonly known as weed.

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Recounting the chain of events, the sources said the pilot was not in his seat, with the co-pilot in command of the Airbus A320neo when the flight plummeted 300 feet, whether because of pilot action, technical failure or a hydraulic malfunction, and went into a 'negative-G' scenario. The pilot floated up, as did things in the cockpit, and this is when people who were not strapped in at the back of the plane suffered serious injuries.

Both pilots have been off-rostered pending an inquiry.

In a statement later on Tuesday, the Ministry of Civil Aviation said the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) has begun investigating the incident.

"AAIB is presently engaged in the systematic collection, preservation and examination of all relevant technical, operational, medical and human-factor evidences. This includes examination of the aircraft and its systems, recorded flight data, relevant operational and maintenance records, medical information, and interviews with persons concerned. All material evidence will be examined in its entirety before any conclusions are drawn," the ministry said.

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"The sole objective of the investigation is to determine the circumstances and contributing factors relating to the occurrence and to identify appropriate safety measures to prevent recurrence. The investigation is independent, evidence-based and comprehensive, and no inference regarding the cause of the occurrence should be drawn from any isolated piece of information while the investigation is in progress," it added.

CEO Meeting

Air India's outgoing CEO Campbell Wilson met senior ministry officials on Tuesday and minister Ram Mohan Naidu said the incident is being taken very seriously.

"We wanted to get a direct update from Air India also on the incident and we wanted to see how they are approaching the issue. I have said time and again that safety in aviation is the ministry's topmost priority. There shouldn't be any compromise from any side - the regulator, airlines or anyone else. This issue has been taken very seriously by the ministry as well," he said.