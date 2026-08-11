Weather Today, Delhi-NCR Rain, Monsoon Live Updates: Delhi-NCR residents on Tuesday woke up to pleasant weather conditions, with light winds and cloudy skies prevailing across the region. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast light to moderate rainfall in the national capital and adjoining areas until August 16.

India is likely to witness another active spell of monsoon weather beginning Tuesday, with the IMD predicting widespread rainfall across several parts of the country. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected over parts of northwest, central, eastern, northeastern and western India in the coming days. Thunderstorms, lightning and strong winds are also likely to affect several states during this period.

Delhi recently recorded its wettest August day in two years. On Saturday, the Safdarjung observatory registered 98.7 mm of rainfall during the 24 hours ending at 8:30 a.m. The last time the city recorded higher rainfall on an August day was on August 1, 2024, when 107.6 mm of rain was measured.

The active monsoon conditions are being driven by multiple weather systems. The monsoon trough remains south of its normal position, while a low-pressure area over north Madhya Pradesh and adjoining areas continues to influence rainfall over central and northwest India.

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