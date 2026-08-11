Weather Today, Delhi-NCR Rain, Monsoon Live Updates: Delhi-NCR residents on Tuesday woke up to pleasant weather conditions, with light winds and cloudy skies prevailing across the region. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast light to moderate rainfall in the national capital and adjoining areas until August 16.
India is likely to witness another active spell of monsoon weather beginning Tuesday, with the IMD predicting widespread rainfall across several parts of the country. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected over parts of northwest, central, eastern, northeastern and western India in the coming days. Thunderstorms, lightning and strong winds are also likely to affect several states during this period.
Delhi recently recorded its wettest August day in two years. On Saturday, the Safdarjung observatory registered 98.7 mm of rainfall during the 24 hours ending at 8:30 a.m. The last time the city recorded higher rainfall on an August day was on August 1, 2024, when 107.6 mm of rain was measured.
The active monsoon conditions are being driven by multiple weather systems. The monsoon trough remains south of its normal position, while a low-pressure area over north Madhya Pradesh and adjoining areas continues to influence rainfall over central and northwest India.
Follow the Live Updates of Today Weather, Monsoon Alert In Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Rajasthan:
Monsoon Rain Live Updates: Schools Closed In Himachal Pradesh's Kullu In View Of Heavy Rains
All schools, colleges and other educational institutions have been closed in Kullu subdivision of Himachal Pradesh due to heavy rains on Tuesday.
A notification was issued by Kullu Sub-Divisional Magistrate Jaibanti Thakur in the morning, after the weather department warned of heavy to very heavy rains that could potentially cause landslides, blockade of roads and flash floods.
The Shimla Meteorological Office has also issued an 'orange alert' for heavy to very heavy rains at isolated places in the Kangra, Mandi and Sirmaur districts.
Torrential rains in the state have led to the closure of 259 roads, disruption of 54 water supply schemes and affected 161 transformers, according to the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC).
Around 120 roads were closed in Mandi, 42 in Chamba, 40 in Kullu, 30 in Shimla, 15 in Sirmaur, five in Kangra and four in Una, two in Lahaul and Spiti, and one in Kinnaur district.
Monsoon Rain Live Updates: Rain Continues Across Madhya Pradesh For Third Day, Disrupts Normal Life; More Showers Likely
Rain showers continued in Bhopal and several other parts of Madhya Pradesh for the third consecutive day on Tuesday, bringing much-needed water but disrupting normal life, with roads and residential areas waterlogged and rivers and streams swelling at several places.
Bhopal received around seven inches of rain in the past 24 hours, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), leaving several roads and colonies inundated.
Rainwater also entered houses in low-lying areas. The heavy downpour affected traffic and other daily activities. Schools in Bhopal will remain closed on Tuesday for students from nursery to Class 12 in view of the heavy rainfall.
The district administration has advised people to remain cautious and avoid unnecessary movement in waterlogged areas.
In Sehore, 10 members of a family were stranded in their house near the Bhilakhedi River after the water level rose amid torrential rain. Police, with the help of villagers, rescued all of them on Monday evening.
Raisen also witnessed heavy rain, causing rivers and streams to swell. Rising water levels in the Jakha-Betwa River on Bhopal Road and at Pagneshwar on Sanchi Road submerged small bridges, while water spread into agricultural fields in several areas.
Rajasthan Weather Today Live: Heavy Rain Disrupts Life; Jhalawar Receives Highest Rainfall, Schools Shut
Heavy monsoon rains continued to disrupt normal life across Rajasthan on Tuesday, with the Meteorological Department issuing an orange alert for six districts and a yellow alert for 17 districts.
Jhalawar recorded extremely heavy rainfall, with Sunel receiving the highest rainfall in the state at 300 mm (12 inches) on Monday. The heavy downpour has caused flood-like conditions in several parts of the state. The Kalisindh and Ahu Rivers are in spate, disrupting connectivity to 10 villages. Rising water levels have also left pilgrims visiting Gagron stranded.
The district administration is monitoring the situation and has issued an alert for villages located along the Ahu River. In view of the heavy-rain warning, schools across Jhalawar district were closed on Tuesday. Continuous rainfall has also led to the opening of gates at the Kalisindh and Chhapi dams.
In Kota, the Nonera-Ebra Dam near Itawa released around 4.15 lakh cusecs of water after 19 of its 27 gates were opened on Tuesday. The water level is being maintained at around 214.50 metres, with the released water flowing into the Kalisindh River. Three gates of the dam were opened for the first time this monsoon season on Monday.
Authorities have urged residents to stay away from the river and nearby areas due to the increased water flow.
Delhi NCR Weather Live: Delhi Likely To See Cloudy Skies, Moderate Rain Today
The national capital is likely to receive rain on Tuesday as the weather office issued a 'yellow alert' for generally cloudy skies and moderate rain, with the minimum temperature settling at 26 degrees Celsius.
The minimum temperature at the Safdarjung weather station, considered the city's base station, settled at 26 degrees Celsius, one notch below normal.
IMD Rain Alert Live: Intermittent Showers In Mumbai After Brief Lull
Mumbai witnessed intermittent rain from early Tuesday morning after a brief dry spell, bringing relief from the humid and sweltering weather.
Overcast skies persisted through the morning, with showers ranging from drizzle to brief heavy spells reported in parts of the city and its suburbs.
The showers eased the humidity, offering respite to people after reduced intensity last week and almost no rain over the past few days.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a generally cloudy sky with light to moderate rain in Mumbai and suburbs during the day.
A high tide of 4.44 metres is expected in the Arabian Sea off Mumbai at 11.05 am, followed by a low tide of 1.59 metres at 5.03 pm, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.
Monsoon Rain Live Updates: SpiceJet Issues Flight Advisory For Mumbai As Heavy Rain May Affect Arrivals, Departures
Heavy rain and adverse weather conditions in Mumbai prompted SpiceJet to issue a travel advisory on Tuesday.
#WeatherUpdate : Due to bad weather (heavy rain) in Mumbai (BOM), all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights might get affected. Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status via https://t.co/2wynECZugy.— SpiceJet (@flyspicejet) August 11, 2026
Today Weather LIVE: In Bihar, Bagmati River Crosses Danger Mark, Erosion Intensifies
Amid continuous rainfall in North Bihar and across the Bagmati River's catchment areas in Nepal, the river has once again turned turbulent, with its water level rising steadily and crossing the danger mark.
At the Dubbaghat gauge station, the Bagmati River's danger level is 61.28 metres. The river is currently flowing at 61.33 metres, exceeding the danger mark by 5 centimetres. This is reportedly the highest water level recorded during the current season, with the flow continuing to intensify.
As the river swells, water is spreading rapidly within the embankments and moving towards several low-lying areas. Floodwater has also entered the NDRF camp at Dubbaghat. Severe erosion has been reported at several locations, including Dubbaghat, Piprahi Ghat, Adauri Ghat and Motnaje. Farmlands and standing crops are being affected as sections of agricultural land are gradually being washed away.
Monsoon LIVE Updates: Heavy Rains Disrupt Himachal Pradesh, 106 Roads Blocked, 66 Power Transformers Affected
Heavy rains continued to disrupt normal life across Himachal Pradesh, with 106 roads blocked and 66 Distribution Transformer Regions (DTRs) out of service, according to the latest State Emergency Operations Centre (SEOC) report.
The road network has been worst affected in Kullu and Mandi districts. Kullu has reported 40 blocked roads across Kullu, Banjar, Anni and Nirmand subdivisions, while 38 roads are closed in Mandi, particularly in Seraj, Thalout and adjoining areas. Nine roads remain blocked in Shimla district.
Power supply has also been hit, with Mandi accounting for 63 of the 66 affected DTRs in the state. The rains have additionally disrupted 19 water supply schemes, including 12 in Shimla, five in Hamirpur and two in Bilaspur.
The latest disruptions come amid a severe monsoon season that has caused significant loss of life and damage to infrastructure across the state since June 30.
Weather Today LIVE Updates: Bailey Bridge Over Tamak Drain Washed Away In Uttarakhand, BRO Driver Missing
A Bailey bridge over the Tamak drain connecting Uttarakhand's Niti Valley was washed away by floodwaters on Monday evening, snapping road connectivity to around a dozen villages and the border area, while a Border Roads Organisation (BRO) driver went missing after being swept away by the strong current, officials said.
The bridge, located on the Malari-Niti National Highway connecting Jyotirmath (Joshimath) with the border area, was washed away following a sudden rise in the water level of the Tamak drain, Chamoli District Disaster Management Officer N K Joshi told PTI.
A vehicle was also swept away in the flooded drain, officials said.