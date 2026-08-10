Ranchi Students Assembly March Live Updates: Jharkhand CID on Monday arrested former JPSC chairperson L Khiangte in connection with alleged irregularities in the recruitment examinations, a top official of the state probe agency said.
Khiangte, who was appointed as Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) chairperson in February last year after he retired as the state's chief secretary, tendered his resignation on July 22.
"We have arrested former JPSC chairperson L Khiangte in connection with irregularities in recruitment examinations," Additional Director General (CID), Manoj Kaushik, told PTI.
Khiangte had been questioned four times since July 28.
The arrest comes a day after all three JPSC members resigned amid massive protests by aspirants over alleged irregularities in recruitment tests conducted by the agency.
With Khiangte's arrest, the number of people arrested by CID in this case has risen to 20.
He had resigned as JPSC chairperson a day before the CID searched multiple locations, including his official residence, in connection with the alleged irregularities.
Khiangte, however, said he "voluntarily chose to resign" to ensure an impartial investigation into the matter.
Here Are The Jharkhand Student Protests Live Updates:
Jharkhand Protest LIVE: 'Use Of Force Against Protesting Students Wrong,' Says Rahul Gandhi
"The use of force against students protesting in Jharkhand is wrong. Students have a right to peaceful protest, and only dialogue can yield solutions. The Jharkhand government must continue to hear these students out and resolve their issues immediately," Rahul Gandhi posted on X.
झारखंड में विरोध-प्रदर्शन कर रहे छात्रों के ख़िलाफ़ बल का इस्तेमाल ग़लत है।— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 10, 2026
छात्रों को शांतिपूर्ण विरोध का अधिकार है और बातचीत से ही समाधान निकल सकता है।
झारखंड सरकार को इन छात्रों की बात सुननी चाहिए और हर समस्या का तुरंत समाधान करना चाहिए।
The use of force against students…
Jharkhand Protest LIVE: Police Use Water Cannons, Tear Gas, Batons As Protesters Try To Reach Jharkhand Assembly
Police used water cannons, lobbed tear gas shells, and lathi-charged job aspirants as they breached barricades and closed in on Jharkhand Assembly premises, protesting alleged irregularities in recruitment exams. The Assembly was adjourned for the day in the afternoon.
Several protesters claimed they were injured in the police action, which took place when they reached the final barricade near Jagannathpur Temple on the road to the assembly.
(PTI)
Jharkhand Protest LIVE: BJP Targets Rahul Gandhi Over Jharkhand Students' Protest
On the ongoing students' protests in Jharkhand, Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi accused the Congress and Rahul Gandhi of adopting a "double standard" on students' issues.
He said students in Jharkhand are protesting peacefully and in a disciplined manner, and stressed that the issue is not limited to alleged paper leaks but concerns jobs and alleged irregularities in recruitment.
(PTI)
Jharkhand Protest LIVE: Tear Gas Fired On Protesting Students
Amid the ongoing protest in Jharkhand, security forces on Monday fired tear gas shells at students marching towards the Assembly. Earlier, police used water cannons and carried out a lathi charge as protesters attempted to breach barricades and move towards the Assembly.
Thousands of JPSC-JSSC aspirants have been protesting over alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations and demanding action from the state government.
Jharkhand Protest LIVE: CID Arrests Former JPSC Chief L Khiangte
The Crime Investigation Department (CID) on Monday arrested former Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) chairman L Khiangte.
Khiangte had resigned on July 22.
The arrest comes at a time when thousands of JPSC aspirants are holding protests and marching towards the Jharkhand Assembly, alleging irregularities in recruitment processes and demanding action against those responsible.
#BREAKING | Former Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) Chairman L Khiangte arrested amid student protest@Padmajajoshi reports LIVE from the protest site pic.twitter.com/d6AIOad6Mf— NDTV (@ndtv) August 10, 2026
Jharkhand Protest LIVE: Jharkhand Police Use Water Cannons Against Students During Assembly March
Jharkhand police use water cannons against protesters marching towards Vidhan Sabha— NDTV (@ndtv) August 10, 2026
NDTV's @PadmajaJoshi joins @vedikas from Ranchi with more details#jharkhandprotest pic.twitter.com/dfE6zZhQL4
Jharkhand Protest LIVE: Police Resort To Lathi Charge
#WATCH | JPSC-JSSC aspirants' protest in Ranchi (Jharkhand) | Police resort to lathi charge to control the crowd, during 'Vidhan Sabha gherao' march of protesting students. pic.twitter.com/f4XGdOajrh— ANI (@ANI) August 10, 2026
Jharkhand Protest LIVE: "Don't Play Politics With Lives Of Children": Former Jharkhand Chief Minister
"Do not play politics with the lives of our children": Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Arjun Munda (@MundaArjun) takes a jibe at Jharkhand government while speaking exclusively with NDTV's @vedikas pic.twitter.com/R512WVavJM— NDTV (@ndtv) August 10, 2026
Jharkhand Protest LIVE: Cops Use Water Cannons To Disperse Jharkhand Protesters. They Start Dancing
As police water cannons sprayed across a crowd of protesting students in Jharkhand's Ranchi today, some of the demonstrators responded in an unexpected way: they danced.
In videos from the protest site, students can be seen cheering and dancing even as water cannons were used to stop their march towards the Jharkhand Vidhan Sabha. Jharkhand Police used water cannons against student protesters who were trying to push through barricades during the Vidhan Sabha Gherao march.
Jharkhand Protest LIVE: BJP Backs Jharkhand Student Protest, Slams Opposition For 'Double Standards'
The BJP on Monday slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his party's "double standards" on the ongoing student protest in Jharkhand, saying those who tried to "politically hijack" the students' agitation in Delhi are now silent on the stir in the state.
The remarks came after thousands of job aspirants, protesting alleged irregularities in various recruitment examinations in Jharkhand, began their march to the state assembly on Monday morning.
JLKM leader Devendra Nath Mahto, who has been on a hunger strike for nine days over the issue, joined the march in an ambulance despite losing 10.5 kg. He was seen carrying a portrait of former chief minister Shibu Soren.
Speaking to reporters in Parliament House complex, BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh said, "Those who were trying till the end to politically hijack the students' movement in Delhi, who were restless, sometimes sitting in buses and sometimes taking out foot marches, where are those so-called leaders now?" He alleged that Gandhi has no time to listen to the students as Jharkhand has a government headed by a party that is an alliance partner of the Congress.
(PTI)
Jharkhand Students Protest Live: "Government Will Have To Listen": Devendra Nath Mahato Joins Vidhan Sabha Gherao March
Jharkhand Loktantrik Krantikari Morcha (JLKM) leader Devendra Nath Mahato on Monday joined the JPSC-JSCC Reform Morcha's 'Vidhan Sabha Gherao' march against the alleged exam irregularities and said that the state government "will have to listen to the students' demands."
Carrying former Jharkhand Chief Minister Shibu Soren's portrait, student leader Mahato said, "Despite being on hunger strike, the barbed wires will not be able to stop us. I came here in an ambulance. The government will have to listen to us."
Asking the public not to make him a hero, he added, "I am no God or messiah; I am a common man. There will be no change in my personal life. But the barbed wires hurt more than the hunger strike. Students crossed three layers of barricading. Why does the government want anarchy and not agree to students' demands?"
Further, he urged CM Hemant Soren not to take police action against protesters.
"Today it's CM Hemant Soren's birthday, and he should not take such a step where some unfortunate events like at the Jantar Mantar take place here. Do not do anything that causes someone to bleed or get injured and makes the crowd even more agitated. Arrest is a legal process, but there should be no bloodshed. If the government does not agree to the demands, it will be remembered as the one which killed democracy. I will not end the fast," he said.
(ANI)
Jharkhand Students Protest Live: Students Continue March To Assembly, BJP leaders detained, Barricades Breached
Students protesting under the banner of the JPSC-JSSC Reforms Manch continued their march towards the Jharkhand Legislative Assembly in large numbers on Monday, intensifying their agitation over alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations.
The protest witnessed heavy police deployment across Ranchi, while several BJP leaders, including former Chief Minister Babulal Marandi and BJP state president Aditya Sahu, were detained while demonstrating outside Chief Minister Hemant Soren's residence.
Student protesters gathered at Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium in Ranchi, many of them wearing "VOLUNTEER" T-shirts, before beginning their march towards the Assembly. The agitation, which has now entered its 17th day, is being led by students demanding the cancellation of certain recruitment examinations conducted by the JPSC and the JSSC, along with a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the alleged irregularities.
(IANS)
Jharkhand Students Protest Live: BJP, JD(U) Back Jharkhand Students, Seek Continued Talks
Amid the ongoing student protests in Jharkhand over alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations, leaders from various political parties on Monday expressed their views on the agitation. While BJP and Janata Dal (United) leaders voiced support for the students' concerns and called for more talks, Congress and Samajwadi Party leaders accused the BJP of attempting to derive political benefit from the situation and stated that 98 per cent of the demands of the students have been accepted by the state government.
Speaking to IANS, JD(U) National Spokesperson Rajeev Ranjan alleged that the Jharkhand government had initially tried to suppress the students' movement.
"The Jharkhand government wanted to suppress the students, but the students understood its intentions. The government cancelled examinations and accepted the resignations of JPSC members. These actions themselves indicate that irregularities and fraud had taken place in the examinations, which compelled the government to take such major decisions," he said.
JD(U) National General Secretary Shyam Rajak stressed the importance of dialogue in resolving the issue.
"I had earlier spoken about the need for dialogue, and Chief Minister Hemant Soren also acknowledged this. Discussions were held on various issues, and certain decisions were reached. However, some political leaders are trying to take advantage of the situation and mislead students. I hope students do not get influenced by such attempts," Rajak said.
(IANS)
Jharkhand Students Protest Live: Thousands Join Vidhan Sabha Gherao Over Alleged JPSC-JSSC Irregularities
#WATCH | Ranchi, Jharkhand: Thousands of student protesters participate in 'Vidhan Sabha Gherao' march, as part of the protest against JPSC-JSSC alleged irregularities. pic.twitter.com/fHK6txgQRc— ANI (@ANI) August 10, 2026
Jharkhand Students Protest Live: Students Demand Answers On Exam Irregularities From Government
Watch #BreakingGround with @Vedikas, only on NDTV 24X7 and https://t.co/hMlRpgaRS6 pic.twitter.com/bXT3n976nB— NDTV (@ndtv) August 10, 2026
Jharkhand Students Protest Live: BJP Leaders Stage Sit-In Outside Chief Minister Residence, Several Detained
BJP leaders staged a protest outside Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren's residence here on Monday, demanding a CBI probe into the alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations in the state.
At the sit-in led by the party's state unit chief Aditya Sahu and Leader of Opposition Babulal Marandi, the protesters were seen raising slogans and holding up placards with demands such as "stop playing with students' future" and "recommend a CBI probe into irregularities in JPSC examination".
A police official said several BJP leaders, including Sahu and Marandi, have been detained.
On the other hand, BJP's Jharkhand unit spokesperson Pratul Shahdeo says he and several other leaders were under "house arrest" since 7 am.
(PTI)
Jharkhand Students Protest Live: Jharkhand BJP Leader Claims House Arrest Since 7 AM
BJP's Jharkhand unit spokesperson Pratul Shahdeo says he, several other leaders are under house arrest since 7 am.
(PTI)
Jharkhand Students Protest Live: Protestors Start Gathering For March To Assembly
Jharkhand Students Protest: Protesters start gathering for march to Assembly@Prabhakarjourno reports pic.twitter.com/MSHzHe03Wu— NDTV (@ndtv) August 10, 2026
Jharkhand Students Protest Live: "All Our Demands Are Genuine": Student leader Ravindra Paswan
#WATCH | Ranchi, Jharkhand: Student leader Ravindra Paswan says, "All of us are gathering at the Old Vidhan Sabha. We will begin our march from there in a very peaceful and constitutional manner. I would like to appeal to all the students to do this in a very peaceful and… https://t.co/egio64RHiH pic.twitter.com/iWInNjli2O— ANI (@ANI) August 10, 2026
Jharkhand Students Protest Live: Amid Jharkhand Exam Protest, All 3 JPSC Members Resign
Students are set to stage a Vidhan Sabha Gherao in Ranchi today, continuing their protest against alleged irregularities in the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) recruitment examinations.
Students are expected to start assembling from 10 am, with the march scheduled to begin at 11 am from the old Legislative Assembly in Jagannathpur and proceed towards the state Assembly.
Security has been stepped up across the city ahead of the march. Authorities have installed razor fencing along parts of the route near Jagannath Temple, while Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) remains in force within a 750-metre radius of the state Assembly.
The protesting aspirants say their main demands, including the cancellation of the JSSC-CGL examination, a probe into the alleged irregularities and changes to the recruitment process, remain unresolved.
(PTI)
Jharkhand Students Protest Live: Probe Agency Files ECIR To Begin Probe Into Suspected Financial Transactions
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has entered the investigation into alleged irregularities in the Jharkhand Public Service Commission's (JPSC) 14th Preliminary Examination (PT) and other examinations, registering an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) to examine the financial aspects of the case.
The ED has registered the ECIR on the basis of an FIR lodged by the Crime Investigation Department (CID) in connection with the alleged examination irregularities. The development brings the financial transactions and possible money trail linked to the alleged examination scam under the agency's scrutiny.
The agency is suspected to be examining whether large-scale financial transactions took place in connection with the alleged irregularities in the examinations. The investigation may cover the financial transactions associated with the case, the sources of funds and the possible movement of money.
The ED is expected to ascertain whether money changed hands in connection with the alleged examination irregularities and, if financial transactions are established, identify the individuals who may have been involved and determine the nature of their alleged roles.
(IANS)
Jharkhand Students Protest Live: Protesting JPSC-JSCC Aspirants Set Out For Vidhan Sabha March
#WATCH | JPSC-JSCC aspirants' protest | Ranchi, Jharkhand: Protesting aspirants leave from Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium for the old Jharkhand Legislative Assembly building, ahead of their call for Vidhan Sabha march to the new Assembly today. pic.twitter.com/pIcuQc4dRS— ANI (@ANI) August 10, 2026
Jharkhand Students Protest Live: Students' Protest Enters 17th Day, CBI Probe Demand Continues
Efforts to end the agitation through talks have failed, with student leaders insisting on a CBI investigation. The state government, meanwhile, proposed an ED probe, a fast-track court and filing of chargesheets within 90 days in cases linked to the alleged exam irregularities.
The Ranchi district administration has urged protesters to maintain peace and avoid any violent or unlawful activities during the march. Protesters, however, alleged that students travelling to Ranchi from different parts of the state were being stopped by police.
The protest entered its 17th day today, while six students continued their hunger strike over the alleged recruitment exam irregularities.
Jharkhand Students Protest Live: "Maintain Peace": Student Leader Ahead Of Vidhan Sabha March
Ahead of the planned march to the Jharkhand Vidhan Sabha, student leader Ravindra Paswan on Monday urged students to maintain peace and follow constitutional norms.
The march will commence between 10:30 and 11:00 am.
Speaking to ANI, Paswan said, "A march to the Vidhan Sabha and a gherao will be conducted in a peaceful and constitutional manner. Students started gathering there at 9:00 AM. The march will commence between 10:30 and 11:00 AM. I urge all students and the general public to maintain peace and adhere to constitutional norms. Since we students are leading this movement, we must demonstrate that we are disciplined and educated. Students from every district of Jharkhand are arriving for today's protest; there will be a massive turnout."
"There is a possibility that anti-social elements might be present. In light of this, I appeal to the state police administration to assist us in ensuring the movement remains peaceful and successful. We have approximately 300-400 volunteers for today's protest; they will all help ensure the event proceeds peacefully and constitutionally. If we spot any anti-social elements or unruly individuals, we will identify them ourselves and hand them over to the authorities..." he further said.
#WATCH | Ranchi, Jharkhand: JPSC-JSCC aspirants' protest | Student leader Ravindra Paswan says, "A march to the Vidhan Sabha and a gherao will be conducted in a peaceful and constitutional manner. Students will start gathering there at 9:00 AM. The march will commence between… https://t.co/zdsGd3bu6X pic.twitter.com/XnYYOHeCwU— ANI (@ANI) August 10, 2026
Jharkhand Students Protest Live: Security Tightened, Prohibitory Orders Clamped For Students' Protest March On Monday
The Jharkhand Police has imposed prohibitory orders around the assembly premises and made elaborate security arrangements across the city in view of Monday's 'Vidhan Sabha March' called by students who have been protesting for more than two weeks against alleged irregularities in recruitment exams in the state.
BJP leader Amar Bauri alleged on Sunday that the party's state unit president Aditya Sahu has been "put under house arrest".
Bauri, also the party's state general secretary, said the government will "not be able to achieve success by deploying security personnel outside Sahu's residence".
All necessary security arrangements are being made in view of the proposed picketing at the state assembly, the officer said.
"In view of the possibility of unrest during the students' proposed march to the state assembly, the police administration has been put on alert," ADG (Headquarters) Manoj Kaushik said.
He urged the students, who will participate in the march to protest in a "peaceful and disciplined" manner as they have shown their discipline in the ongoing protest here for over two weeks, he said.
"It is their responsibility to ensure that anti-social elements and troublemakers are prevented from joining the march," the ADG said.
Ranchi SSP Rakesh Ranjan said that maintaining law and order during the march is everyone's responsibility.
"We do not want a blot on the career of any student due to disruption of law and order. Barricades have been put in place at major points with the deployment of adequate police force across the city," the SSP said.
(PTI)
Jharkhand Students Protest Live: Hemant Soren Assures Justice To Students, Slams Use Of Force
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Sunday assured students that justice would be delivered and seen to be delivered. Speaking at a Tribal Festival, Soren criticised the use of force against protesters, saying "lathis and batons are meant for borders, not for use against people within the country. Your (youth) sentiments and your concerns are our concerns."
Jharkhand Students Protest Live: Jharkhand Student Protest Leader Refuses To End Hunger Strike Without Written Assurances
Jharkhand student protest leader Devendra Nath Mahto on Sunday vowed to continue his indefinite hunger strike despite a video-call outreach by four state ministers. On the eighth day of his fast and 16th day of the agitation, Mahto said the movement would continue until the government's assurances are provided in writing.
Jharkhand Students Protest Live: Jharkhand On High Alert As Students Mobilise For Assembly March
Jharkhand has been placed on high alert ahead of a proposed Assembly gherao on Monday, with students from across the state heading to Ranchi. Authorities have intensified vehicle checks and surveillance to curb turnout, while protesters continue mobilising from multiple districts for what is expected to be a major show of strength.
Jharkhand Students Protest Live: Three JPSC Members Resign Ahead Of CID Questioning In Exam Scam Probe
In a major twist in the 14th JPSC Preliminary Exam irregularities case, all three serving JPSC members, Dr Ajita Bhattacharya, Dr Anima Hansda and Dr Jamal Ahmad, have resigned and reportedly submitted their resignations to the Governor. The development comes as Jharkhand CID had summoned the trio for questioning from Monday after arresting 19 accused.