Jharkhand Protesters Lathi-Charged, Tear-Gassed, Ex-Exam Chief Arrested

The police lathi-charged and used water cannons and tear gas to disperse the student protesters in Ranchi today after they breached the barricades to reach the Jharkhand assembly. This despite Chief Minister Hemant Soren asserting that dialogue, not batons, can solve all problems at home.

The state CID has also arrested Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC)'s former chairperson L Khiangte in connection with alleged irregularities in the recruitment tests.

Khiangte had resigned from the position on July 22.

The arrest was made after thousands of students reached the assembly to press their demand for reforms in recruitment tests. Student leader Devendra Mahto, who is on a hunger strike, was also part of the march.

As the cops brought out water cannons to stop the protesters, some students started dancing while facing the gushing water, evoking familiar scenes from the NEET protests in Patna.

Thousands of the students had arrived in the state capital from several districts this morning in large numbers by trains, buses, and other vehicles to participate in the demonstration.

"The government should listen to us and respond," a student told NDTV.

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The administration has set up barricades at major intersections and sensitive places, sensing law-and-order issues in the city.

Police forces are deployed in large numbers, and security arrangements are in place to avoid any untoward situation. Most of the schools remain shut in Ranchi today.

Trying to limit the number of students reaching the capital, the police had also been checking the buses and private vehicles on district borders, major roads, and highways.

Meanwhile, BJP leaders also staged a protest outside the residence of Chief Minister Soren.

Read: 'Unfortunate That Students Not Ready To Lift Agitation': Jharkhand Government

Among the major triggers for the protest were paper leaks in recruitment tests conducted by the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC).

Today's march follows multiple rounds of talks between various agitating outfits and a government-appointed panel that failed to convince the students to call off their protest that started 16 days ago.

The sixth round held yesterday yielded no solution as the students insisted on a CBI probe into the alleged irregularities.

The state government claimed that it had accepted "98 per cent" of their demands and requested the students to withdraw their protest.

Read: Jharkhand Proposes Cancelling 3 Exams After Talks With Students: Sources

The students, however, argued that the government had agreed to scrap only three of the 13 tests that they wanted to be cancelled. JPSC-JSSC Reforms Manch leader Ravindra Paswan asserted they were firm on their demand for a CBI probe. Six protesters remain on hunger strike as part of the agitation.

Chief Minister Soren had earlier assured the protesters that those responsible for irregularities in recruitments tests would face strict action.

The state also saw a major shake-up in the JPSC yesterday, with three of its members resigning after summons by the CID over alleged irregularities and paper leaks in recruitment tests.