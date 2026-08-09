After Talks With Jharkhand Government, Students Say Protests To Continue

The talks today between the Jharkhand government and students who have been protesting over alleged exam irregularities made some progress in solving the deadlock but could not yet end the agitation. The students would decide on whether to continue their protest including the indefinite fast, but for now their demand for a CBI probe remains unfulfilled. The government has announced several steps, fulfilling a key demand by the students to set up a panel under a retired high court judge to look into the alleged exam irregularities.

The students sought for a CBI probe, despite the state government's proposal to cancel three exams, people with direct knowledge of the matter said. The protest entered its 16th day on Sunday. These three exams are: Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) 2023 and 2025, and 14th preliminary, sources said.

After the talks, Jharkhand minister Sudivya Kumar said a fast-track court will be set up to handle exam irregularities cases and the chargesheet will be filed within 90 days. Kumar said they held a positive dialogue with students, who will decide on withdrawing the agitation.

Student leader Ravindra Paswan told reporters that the government has accepted almost all of their demands concerning reforms, with the exception of one or two issues - such as age relaxation, on which no consensus could be reached.

"Regarding the CGL exam, the students demanded a CBI inquiry; however, the government did not agree to this. Instead, the government stated that a judicial inquiry would be conducted under the chairmanship of a retired judge, and if financial irregularities are detected, the ED would also be involved. Nevertheless, we students continue to demand a CBI inquiry," Paswan said.

JPSC Members Resign

Three members of the JPSC PT exam resigned today, ahead of appearing for summons by the CID tomorrow. The members who gave the resignation to the governor are Ajita Bhattacharya, Anima Hansda, and Jamal Ahmed.

Today's meeting came after talks between the government led by Chief Minister Hemant Soren and student groups for the last two days could not agree to a solution. Student leader Devendra Nath Mahto has been on an indefinite hunger strike, raising concerns over his health. Another student on fast, Rahul Krantim, is under medical supervision. In total, six protesters are on a hunger strike.

During the meeting today, the state government expressed willingness to get financial transactions checked by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the exam irregularities case, sources said.

They said all exams conducted by the Lucknow-based private testing agency TSR Data Processing Pvt Ltd (TDPL) will be scrutinised. The state government will approach IIM and XISS and take help from them to carry out reforms in the JPSC and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC).

The state government has held many rounds of talks in the last few days with different student groups, including the Congress's student wing NSUI, Jharkhand Chhatra Morcha (JCM) and Adivasi Chhatra Sangh (ACS).