"She's Different": Mahesh Bhatt Predicts Raha Will "Outdistance" Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt

Mahesh Bhatt has opened up about the impact his granddaughter Raha Kapoor has had on the family. The filmmaker said that Raha has a unique energy that changes the atmosphere of the entire house whenever she is around. He also predicted that the young Kapoor will eventually “outdistance” her parents, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, by miles.

"She'll outdistance Ranbir Kapoor and Alia by miles. She's different. She has a different vibe. When she comes, the whole house becomes hostage to her energy. For those few hours, she becomes the centre of everything," Mahesh Bhatt said in an interview with the TOI.

When asked if he spends a lot of time with his granddaughter, the filmmaker replied, "I recently went with Neetu (Kapoor) to her school for her Grandparents' Day. Soni was in Istanbul. We were walking through a cloud of soap bubbles. I was holding Raha's hand while Neetu was holding the other. It was a beautiful moment. That was something which I remember doing with only Pooja. It brought back memories of walking with Pooja when she was little. Suddenly, time collapsed. She is a vibrant version of Puja. (Eventually) The same kind of family."

Mahesh Bhatt further said Raha is still trying to understand him and likely wonders who he is and why he speaks the way he does. "I manage to tell her one story. She enjoys correcting me whenever I pronounce the name of an animal incorrectly. Soni is very protective of her. She has got the best Nani, and Dadi," he explained.

Mahesh Bhatt also praised Raha's father, Ranbir Kapoor, for the role he has taken on as a parent. He said he was impressed by how both Ranbir and Alia, despite being successful actors, are actively involved in raising their daughter.

"I'm astounded by the role he's playing as a parent. And they both are stars. It just shows that this narrative that working actors, especially stars, neglect their children, which we heard in our days is a thing of the dark past and is not true anymore. Today you have better communication. You have CCTV cameras shooting for and you can see what's going on at home."

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor welcomed their daughter Raha in November 2022.