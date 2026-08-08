BLACKPINK Turns 10: Jennie, Lisa, Jisoo And Rose Share Posts For Blinks

BLACKPINK has completed 10 years in the music industry. To celebrate the occasion, the K-pop group's agency, YG Entertainment, announced a special event to thank fans for supporting BLACKPINK over the past decade. The event is scheduled for Saturday and is restricted to just 40 participants. The announcement faced backlash over the limited number of people invited to the celebration.

Amid the controversy, BLACKPINK members took to social media platforms to celebrate their 10th anniversary with fans.

In a post shared on Instagram, Jennie wrote, "Hi, BLINK. It's hard to believe it's already been ten years. As I've lived through each of those moments, I've come to realise more and more with time just how much strength I've drawn from knowing there were always people waiting for me, believing in me, and cheering me on from the same place. I've said thank you so many times, but after ten years, those words feel bigger than ever."

The singer expressed gratitude to fans for helping her fulfil dreams she once only imagined. She also thanked fellow members Jisoo, Rosé and Lisa for sharing the journey with her.

Jisoo's message struck a more emotional chord. Addressing BLINKs on Bubble, she opened up about feeling particularly sorry as the group marked a decade together. "I think this anniversary is a day where I'm feeling especially sorry. Over these 10 years, as BLACKPINK and as Jisoo, so many things happened this and that-but I always wanted to exist as someone who only shows you my good side and gives you happiness in hard moments... but seeing so many BLINKs feeling upset makes my heart feel heavy," she wrote.

Jisoo also acknowledged BLINK's contribution to BLACKPINK's success, reminding fans that they were the ones who helped the group shine. She ended her message by thanking them for celebrating the milestone and expressing her hope that her sincerity would reach fans despite their disappointment.

Rosé, whose full name is Roseanne Park, marked BLACKPINK's 10th anniversary with a heartfelt Instagram post. She dedicated the milestone to her journey with Jisoo, Jennie and Lisa, while also expressing gratitude to the fans who have supported the group over the past decade.

Lisa, in her Instagram post, expressed gratitude to fans for standing by her throughout BLACKPINK's 10-year journey. She also called her bond with Jisoo, Jennie and Rosé "a rollercoaster filled with highs and lows" but said she would not have it any other way and would always stand by her members.

BLACKPINK debuted with the single album Square One on August 8, 2016, under YG Entertainment. The group has since released several popular tracks like DDU-DU DDU-DU, Kill This Love, How You Like That and Pink Venom.

Their last release as a group is their third mini-album, Deadline, which dropped on February 27, 2026.