Keerthy Suresh Reacts To Claims She Did Dance Number In <i>The Paradise</i> Due To "Lack Of Roles"

South star Keerthy Suresh has reacted to claims on social media that she decided to do a dance number in Nani's upcoming film due to the lack of work. While reports of her involvement in the Nani-starrer are unconfirmed, Keerthy had a hilarious comeback to an Instagram user making claims about her career.

In a video on Frontvoods TV , a woman criticised Keerthy for taking up a dance number in The Paradise for the “lack of substantial roles” and also incorrectly identified the film as Kannada instead of Telugu.

Instead of sharing a detailed clarification, she responded with a light-hearted, sarcastic comment. She commented in Tamil, “Vera level ponga! Chinna correction. Nani nadippathu Telugu. Kannada alla. (It's on another level! Just a small correction: Nani is acting in a Telugu film, not a Kannada one." Fans loved her humorous response, leaving laughter and fire emojis under her comment.

Photo Credit: Instagram/@keerthysureshofficial

Keerthy Suresh and Nani share a close friendship and have worked together twice – in the 2017 film Nenu Local and the 2023 film Dasara. Both performed well at the box office. Despite reports claiming that Keerthy will be seen in The Paradise, neither the actress nor the makers have confirmed the reports yet.

The film's teaser was released on Thursday, but it did not hint at Keerthy's involvement. Led by Nani, The Paradise also stars Raghav Juyal, Mohan Babu, Kayadu Lohar, Tanikella Bharani, Sonali Kulkarni, Sampoornesh Babu, Eeshwari Rao, and others in important roles. The film will be released in theatres on September 24.

On the work front, Keerthy has an exciting lineup of films, including Karthik Subbaraj's Dorothy alongside Rishikanth and Sanath. It will be released in theatres on September 25 and clash with The Paradise.

In Telugu, Keerthy is all set to star in Rowdy Janardhana. Directed by Ravi Kiran Kola, the film also stars Vijay Deverakonda in the lead role. The film is slated for a December 2026 release.

Additionally, she also stars in Anil Ravipudi's yet-to-be-titled film alongside Venkatesh, Kalyan Ram and Krithi Shetty.