Mumbai Chawl To <i>Musafir Cafe</i>: How Mahima Makwana Made A 'Life From Scratch'

Mahima Makwana has won a million hearts following her role of a sweet and lovable Preeti in the Netflix series Musafir Cafe. Her journey, though, started long ago at the age of nine when she was cast as a child artist in Baalika Vadhu and soon became one of the most prominent faces on Indian television.

Mahima's road to success was not easy. During an interview with Screen , the actress opened up about her childhood struggles of having a single parent after her father died when she was 5 months old. The actress revealed that she had spent her childhood living in a Mumbai chawl. “I recall the good and the bad, and I am only grateful. I am extremely proud of myself because I and my mother have earned the position that we have in life. All of us have had our share of ups and downs. It was hard to have a single parent, to hold my own, and to make a life from scratch, but it's not impossible. You just have to be at it. I have earned it; I am very humbled when I say it,” she shared.

Recalling her first on-screen appearance in Baalika Vadhu, Mahima shared, “I don't have any memories of working in Baalika Vadhu. The pivotal show that gave me fame and success and made me a household name was Sapne Suhaane Ladakpan Ke. I was 13 at that point. That serial gave me my first sense of fame, a realisation that I want to do this for as long as I can.”

Following her appearance in Sapne Suhaane Ladakpan Ke, Mahima was seen in various popular shows, including Code Red, Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya, and Rishton Ka Chakravyuh, among others. Mahima made her Bollywood debut in Salman Khan's 2021 film Antim: The Final Truth. “Antim opened so many doors for me. I never imagined that I would start with a Salman Khan film. It was a 10-minute part. And then, it was a completely different journey altogether,” she shared.

Mahima was recently seen in Musafir Cafe alongside Vikrant Massey, Vedika Pinto, Adil Hussain, and Sadiya Siddiqui, among others. The series, helmed by Divya Prakash Dubey and Ruchir Arun, is streaming on Netflix.