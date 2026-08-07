Mithun Chakraborty Hospitalised, Undergoes Surgery In Kolkata

Mithun Chakraborty has been admitted to a private hospital in Kolkata, where he is recovering after undergoing a minor surgery.

The veteran actor and politician is said to be doing well and is expected to be discharged soon.

The development came to light after West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari visited the actor at the hospital on Friday and shared details of their meeting on social media.

Suvendu Adhikari Visits Mithun Chakraborty In Hospital

Adhikari met the veteran star at the Kolkata hospital and also interacted with the medical team overseeing his treatment.

He later shared photographs from the visit, showing Mithun Chakraborty resting in his hospital room as he recovered from the procedure.

Sharing an update on Facebook, Adhikari wrote, "Renowned film actor and one of the members of the Central Committee of BJP, Mithun Chakraborty, is admitted to a private hospital in Kolkata due to physical illness. I went to the hospital to meet him today. I spoke to him and took information about his physical condition. I pray to the merciful God for his speedy recovery."

The pictures posted by the Chief Minister quickly circulated on social media, prompting concern among the actor's fans and well-wishers.

Mithun Chakraborty Underwent Minor Surgery

Speaking to the media after his hospital visit, Adhikari revealed that the actor underwent a minor surgical procedure on Thursday night. He also said that Mithun Chakraborty had chosen not to publicise his hospitalisation.

According to IANS, Adhikari said, "He did not want publicity over the development. He is doing well. Will be released soon."

He further added, "His identity is beyond just his political life. His contribution behind the beginning of a nationalist government in West Bengal is immense. A small operation was performed. He is doing well now."

A Celebrated Career In Cinema And Television

Mithun Chakraborty remains one of Indian cinema's most iconic stars, with a career spanning more than five decades. He made his acting debut with Mrigayaa (1976), a performance that earned him the National Film Award for Best Actor.

His breakthrough came with Disco Dancer (1982), which turned him into a nationwide sensation and also found immense popularity internationally. Over the years, he has delivered memorable performances in films including Pyar Jhukta Nahin, Ghulami, Agneepath, Guru and The Kashmir Files, earning multiple National Film Awards and Filmfare Awards during his career.

Apart from films, Mithun also became a household name on television as the Grand Master of Dance India Dance and later appeared as a judge on several reality and talent-based shows.

Political Journey

Alongside his acting career, Mithun Chakraborty has also been active in politics over the past decade.

He previously served as a Rajya Sabha member representing the Trinamool Congress before resigning from Parliament in 2016, citing health reasons. He later joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and emerged as one of the party's key campaigners in West Bengal. He has actively participated in several election campaigns, including the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and the recently concluded West Bengal Assembly polls.

For now, the veteran actor is recovering well following the minor surgery, with Adhikari indicating that he is likely to be discharged from the hospital soon.