'It Was So Hard': Rashmika Mandanna Reveals She Was Asked To Jump Off A 90-Foot Waterfall For <i>Mysaa</i>

Rashmika Mandanna takes on an intense and physically demanding role in her upcoming film, Mysaa. During the teaser launch event, the actor opened up about the physical and emotional toll of shooting the film and described it as unlike anything she has attempted before.

While speaking about stepping into unfamiliar territory, Rashmika shared, “This film is new territory to me. The first is always nervous. I have always wanted to try out something new every time. For Mysaa, I gave my life. What all have they made me do! Imagination has no bounds. But translating that onto the screen is not easy at all."

Recalling a time when they were shooting in the forests of Kerala, Rashmika revealed that a single misstep could have led to a serious injury.

“The director took us to a hilltop and asked me to run at maximum speed. I expressed dismay and fear, saying a slip could spoil my schedules for other projects too. But he wouldn't budge," she said, laughing at her own predicament.

Rashmika's fear of heights was further tested when she was asked to jump off the 90-foot Athirappally waterfalls. Talking about the incident, the actor revealed, “The director asked me to do it just like that! I was shivering through the day, literally. He asked me to be underwater for eight hours. Tell me, am I a fish? The mud fight was another experience. It was so, so hard. Yet I did it.”

With twelve days of shooting left, she admitted, "I am already scared." However, the hardest blow came behind the scenes for Rashmika. “While dancing, my hip tendon got detached. The doctor told me he had seen it only in football players. The fixing is going to take another three weeks," she shared, adding, "I am soft-hearted. I can go to any length for a film if the director is passionate."

Directed by Rawindra Pulle, Mysaa stars Rashmika Mandanna in the lead role alongside Samuthirakani, Easwari Rao, Tarak Ponnappa and Guru Somasundaram. The film is set to hit the theatres on November 27.

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