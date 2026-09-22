'<i>Mujhe Bahut Kuch Seekhna Baaki Hai</i>': Yami Gautam Reacts To Her First National Award Win

Yami Gautam received her first National Film Award for Best Actress for her performance in Article 370. The actor received the prestigious honour from President Droupadi Murmu at the National Film Awards ceremony.

Speaking to the media after receiving the award, Yami said she was still taking in the significance of the moment.

"I'm still trying to soak in this moment. It's, it's a great matter of pride and honour for any artist. Any film artist who's worked all their life. And I say this, I'm sure, on behalf of all of us who have dreams, who come to the city with dreams. You don't know what life has for you," she said.

Yami added that the award has made her feel proud, while also acknowledging that she still has a lot to learn and achieve in her career.

"Aap mehnat karte rahiye, aap achha kaam karte rahiye, aur ek na ek din aisa hoga....Mujhe nahin pata main kahan pahunchi hoon. Meri journey mein abhi mujhe bahut kuch seekhna baaki hai, bahut kaam karna baaki hai. Ye apne aap mein hi itna bada samman hai, aur aisi jagah par, jo itni aitihasik jagah hai, bahut hi garv mehsoos hota hai," she said.

Directed by Aditya Suhas Jambhale, who co-wrote the film with Aditya Dhar, Monal Thaakar and Arjun Dhawan, Article 370 stars Yami Gautam and Priyamani, alongside Skand Thakur, Ashwini Kaul, Vaibhav Tatwawadi, Arun Govil and Kiran Karmarkar.

It is based on the 2019 revocation of the special status granted to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 of the Constitution of India.

The film was released worldwide on February 23, 2024. Mounted on a decent budget of Rs 20 crore, the film minted Rs 110 crore at the box office.

At the 72nd National Awards, Article 370 also won Best Feature Film and Best Music Direction (Shashwat Sachdev).

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