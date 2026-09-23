'You Stood Beside Me Through Every Chapter': Yami Gautam Thanks Aditya Dhar After National Award Win

Yami Gautam has received the National Award for Best Actress for her performance in Article 370. The 2024 political action thriller also won National Awards for Best Feature Film and Best Music Direction.

Yami attended the 72nd National Film Awards ceremony with her husband Aditya Dhar and the team behind Article 370. Sharing pictures from the ceremony on social media, the actor penned a heartfelt note about the honour, her journey, and the people who supported her along the way.

"You keep showing up every day, working hard, holding on to hope, believing that someday an opportunity will come your way, an opportunity to express yourself as an artist in the way you have always dreamed of. And then, one day, that moment arrives."

"Today, as I hold this National Award, I feel an overwhelming sense of gratitude. Not just for the award, but for everything that led me to this moment, the people who believed in me, the lessons, the struggles, the prayers and the journey."

Yami expressed her gratitude to Aditya Dhar and Lokesh Dhar for giving her what she described as "the role of a lifetime".

"My heartfelt gratitude to my dearest Aditya Dhar & Lokesh Dhar for giving me the role of a lifetime and trusting me with such an importan film. Aditya, you have been a true leader and visionary, with an unwavering belief in giving your absolute best and telling stories that make us proud of our nation."

She also thanked producer Jyoti Deshpande for backing the film. Yami went on to acknowledge director Aditya Suhas Jambhale, cinematographer Siddharth Vasani and music composer Shashwat Sachdev, along with the entire creative team.

"A very special thank you to my gifted director, Aditya Suhas Jambhale, our immensely talented cinematographer, Siddharth Vasani, the music virtuoso Shashwat Sachdev, and every creative mind who came together to make Article 370 what it became."

The actor also had a special mention for editor Shivkumar V Panicker and her teachers.

"And a special mention for the unmatched Shivkumar V Panicker for your exceptional editing and, equally importantly, for lending your perspective and wisdom to the film. I am also deeply grateful to my teachers, Keshav Sir, Bhushan Sir and Mustafa. Every lesson stays with me."

Yami also thanked the audience for embracing Article 370 and supporting the film.

"And to my audience, thank you for embracing a film like ours and making it a success. Your love gives us the courage and impetus to keep telling stories that move us, challenge us and celebrate the spirit of Bharat."

The actor then spoke about her family and the role they have played in her journey.

"But behind every dream is a family that quietly makes it possible. I cannot thank God enough for blessing me with the family that I have. To my dearest parents, for your unconditional love, prayers and sacrifices. To Aditya's parents, for your constant love and support."

"To my wonderful siblings, Surilie & Ojas, Jasraj, Jimmy, Crystal, my dear nephew Saibhang and my son Vedavid, for being my strength in ways you may never fully know."

Yami also spoke about her son Vedavid and how he was with her during the making of Article 370.

"Vedavid, you gave me strength in the most extraordinary way. You were with me during the making of this film, even before you entered this world, and somehow, you gave me the courage to keep going when I needed it most."

The actor saved a special note for her husband Aditya Dhar, who directed Uri: The Surgical Strike and co-produced Article 370.

"And to my husband, Aditya, you inspire me every single day to be the best version of myself. You have stood beside me through every chapter, celebrated my dreams as your own and believed in me even when I doubted myself."

"Today, standing here with this honour, I couldn't be prouder as an artist, as a woman, as a mother and, most of all, as your wife, to share this precious moment with you by my side."

Yami concluded her note by reflecting on perseverance and the importance of being prepared when an opportunity finally arrives.

"This award is a reminder that dreams take time. That perseverance matters That sometimes, the opportunity you have been waiting for finds you when you least expect it, and when it does, you must be ready to give it everything you have."

"Keep working. Keep believing. Keep showing up with hope in your heart. Thank you, National Film Awards, for this honour that I will cherish for a lifetime."

Article 370, released in 2024, is a political action thriller produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya Dhar and Lokesh Dhar under the banners of Jio Studios and B62 Studios.

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