<i>"Mujhe Salman Khan Se Mila De"</i>: <i>Dhurandhar</i> Singer Khan Saab Remembers Late Mother's Wish

Khan Saab has opened up about the one person he wishes could have seen his Bollywood journey unfold – his late mother. The singer, who found wider recognition after lending his voice to Dhurandhar's Jaan Se Guzarte Hain, became emotional while recalling his mother's dreams for him and her wish to meet Salman Khan.

Khan Saab spoke about the difficult side of finding success after losing both his parents. For him, the happiness that came with his Bollywood breakthrough was also tied to the absence of the people who had supported his dreams from the beginning.

The singer recalled visiting his mother's grave after Dhurandhar brought him recognition. He described lying beside her grave and telling her about his Bollywood achievement.

In a conversation with Shubhankar Mishra, the singer said, “Maine apni ammi ki kabr pe aise let gaya ja ke... Apni ammi ke kan pe ja ke bola 'Dekh main Bollywood ja ke aaya...'”

Khan Saab said his mother had always believed that he had the talent to make it in Bollywood. He remembered her asking him, “Jate kyu nahi ho Bollywood mein,” while encouraging him to take his singing career forward.

His Mother Wanted To Meet Salman Khan

The singer also shared a personal memory involving Salman Khan. According to Khan Saab, his mother was a big fan of the actor and had hoped that her son would somehow introduce her to him.

“Salman bhai ki fan thi ammi,” he recalled, adding that she would tell him, “Mujhe Salman Khan se mila de.” Khan Saab's response at the time was, “Ammi main khud nahi mila aapko kaise milau.”

He also remembered wanting to take his mother on an aeroplane for the first time. She had never travelled by air, and once he started earning enough, he wanted to give her a comfortable business-class experience rather than have her travel in economy class.

But by the time Khan Saab could afford the trip he had imagined for her, his mother was no longer alive. That memory has stayed with him as he looks back at the things he wanted to do for his parents after becoming successful.

The singer also spoke about his father's dream of seeing him own a Fortuner. When he eventually bought the car, his father was no longer around to share that happiness with him.

Reflecting on life after losing both parents, Khan Saab said, “Paisa nahi tha, maa baap the. Paisa hai aur maa baap nahi hain.” “Ye cheezein miss karte hain bhot jyada... Bhot mushkil hota hai rehna maa baap ke bina," he added.