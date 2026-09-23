'Our Children Would Have Had A Happy Home': Celina Jaitly Looks Back On 16-Year-Old Marriage Amid Divorce Battle

On the occasion of 16th marraige anniversary, Celina Jaitly shared a reflective post on her Instagram feed, saying she didn't give up without a fight. The actress also said that all she tried to keep her family together for the sake of the children.

Celina Jaitly has been fighting an 'ugly' divorce battle with estranged husband Peter Haag who filed the divorce in an Austrian court last year. In her Instagram posts, Celina had repeatedly mentioned that she was not allowed to meet her children, who were with her husband in Austria, despite making several requests.

"Images of light and dark ..A reflection of how my life is going on ..18th Sept marked the 16th wedding anniversary of our Hindu marriage, & tomorrow, 23rd Sept, marks 16 years since the registration of our marriage in Austria. I have no celebration to share. Only a thousand apologies to my heart, & a prayer for my children.

"There are some feelings you will never find words for. You will learn to name them after the ones who gave them to you.

"I am still learning how to go back & reread my own chapters without feeling like I want to set all of my pages on fire," Celina began the note with these words.

"As I look back on my marriage, there is one truth I can hold close: despite the pain, the trauma & the abuse, I did everything within my power to keep our family together for my children," she continued.

"Today, my deepest prayer is for my children, who remain at the centre of it all. May their innocent hearts be protected. May they feel their mother's love across every distance. May they have the peace, tenderness & security that every child deserves.

"They deserve a childhood they will not have to spend their adult lives healing from," Celina signed off.

Divorce case status

Peter Haag filed for divorce in an Austrian court last year.

The Mumbai Police registered an FIR against Haag after Celina filed a complaint. Peter Haag has reportedly been booked under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita in connection with alleged physical violence, cruelty, criminal intimidation, and sustained harassment.

Authorities are collecting statements and evidence, while investigators are reviewing documents and records as part of the probe.

Background

Celina Jaitly married Peter Haag in 2010 after stepping away from mainstream Bollywood. The couple welcomed twin boys in 2012, followed by another set of twins in 2017.

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