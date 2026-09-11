'I'm Heartbroken': Celina Jaitly Says She Wants Her Ashes To Be Laid To Rest With Late Son Shamsher In Austria

Celina Jaitly remembered her late son Shamsher on his birthday on Thursday with an emotional social media post. The actor shared a video she had recorded during her visit to Austria earlier this year, adding that she did not know when she would be able to return and wanted to preserve a memory for herself.

What's Happening

In her post, Celina opened up about her wish as a "mother".

In her Instagram post, she wrote, "My wish is that when my life reaches its natural end, I be cremated in my homeland, India, & my ashes be laid to rest with my son, Shamsher, in Austria. A mother's wish to be close to the child she could not hold for long enough."

Addressing her late son directly, Celina wrote about the circumstances that prompted her to record the video.

She shared, "I did not get to see your brothers during that visit. Mummy is heartbroken, my son, but Mummy is strong. I keep going & keep living for your brothers, carrying all four of you in my heart, adding, "Today, you were born alongside Arthu. You left us so soon afterwards, but you have never left me."

She added, "I have seen the longing for you in Arthu's eyes & heard it in his words. I believe you watch over him. And somehow, through everything, I feel you watching over me too."

The actor further shared, "I left my country, my parents, my work & everything familiar to build a life with my family. Today, I sometimes feel as though I must explain in words & documents what has lived in every breath of me since becoming a mother. "How does a mother put a lifetime of love in front of a court?"

Celina also apologised to Shamsher for having to communicate her feelings through a recording instead of being able to speak to his brothers herself.

"I am sorry, my darling, that I have to say this through a recording. I wish I could speak to your brothers directly & remind them myself: Mummy is always here. My love has never moved away from you. None of you has to do anything to earn it. It is yours, forever. Happy birthday, my darling Shamsher & my darling Arthu. I will always be the mother of both the babies I brought into this world that day. Watch over Winston, Viraaj & Arthu, my son, while Mummy keeps finding the strength to move forward. Until we meet again, my darling Shamsher. Until we meet again. Forever your Mummy," she concluded.

Background

Celina is married to Austrian entrepreneur and hotelier Peter Haag. The couple welcomed twin boys in March 2012.

In 2017, they became parents to another set of twin boys, but one of the children, Shamsher, died shortly after birth due to a heart defect.

In November 2025, Celina also filed a case under the Domestic Violence Act against her husband in a Mumbai court. She alleged emotional, physical, sexual and verbal abuse and reportedly sought damages of Rs 50 crore, along with monthly maintenance of Rs 10 lakh and custody of their children.

Celina has also been involved in legal proceedings concerning her family. Her brother, Major (Retd.) Vikrant Jaitly, was detained in the UAE in September 2024 in connection with an alleged national security matter. Celina subsequently approached the Delhi High Court, which in November 2025 directed the Ministry of External Affairs to extend legal assistance to her brother.

