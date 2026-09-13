"<i>Acha Hua</i>": Shehnaaz Gill On Her Shelved Film With John Abraham, Riteish Deshmukh

Shehnaaz Gill is not someone who likes to overthink projects that never make it to the screen. The actor recently looked back at 100%, Sajid Khan's planned directorial comeback that was announced but eventually did not take off. For Shehnaaz, the film not happening is something she has made peace with.

The project was announced around four years ago with Shehnaaz, John Abraham, Riteish Deshmukh and Nora Fatehi as leads. At the time, the film marked a major opportunity for Shehnaaz, who had been making her way from television and reality shows into films. However, 100% eventually got shelved.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Shehnaaz said she does not take such situations too seriously. She said, “Main utna serious leti nahin hun in cheezon ko. Mujhe aisa lagta hai ki nahin hui acha hua, kyunki kuch cheezein nahin banne mein hi bhalai hoti hai. Jitni der tak tumhara project pura ban ke ready nahi ho jata hai, tab tak baat na karo uski kyunki kabhi bhi kuch bhi ho jata hai. Mujhe pata hai kal ko nahin hua to log sawaal karenge aur main unko jawab kya dungi. Logon ki umeedein bhi ban jati hain, to main wo todna nahin chahti.”

(“I don't take these things too seriously. I feel that if it didn't happen, it's good, because sometimes it's better that some things don't happen. Until your project is completely ready, don't talk about it because anything can happen. I know that if it doesn't happen tomorrow, people will ask questions, and what will I tell them? People also start having expectations, and I don't want to break those.”)

Shehnaaz Gill Wants Roles That Make An Impact

While 100% did not happen, Shehnaaz has continued to build her film career, especially in Punjabi cinema. Her latest release, Singh vs Kaur 2, is currently running in theatres. The movie stars Gippy Grewal as the male lead.

Shehnaaz's last Hindi film was Thank You For Coming, which was released in 2023. Since then, while she has found more substantial parts in Punjabi films, her Hindi film appearances have largely been shorter roles.

So, is finding the right Hindi role the reason she has not announced another Hindi film yet? Shehnaaz said the language is not the deciding factor anymore.

“Mujhe impactful role hi nahin mile. Jo bhi roles maine kiye, wo impactful nahin the. So, I sat with myself and told myself to choose accordingly, irrespective of the language,” she said.

(“I didn't get impactful roles. Whatever roles I did were not impactful. So, I sat with myself and told myself to choose accordingly, irrespective of the language.”)

Shehnaaz first became widely known after her stint on Bigg Boss 13, hosted by Salman Khan. She finished as the second runner-up on the show, which was won by late actor Sidharth Shukla.