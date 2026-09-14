Trisha Misses Ganpati Celebrations At Home After Attending Ajith's Race With Vijay

Trisha Krishnan shared glimpses of the Ganpati celebrations from her home on social media. While fans got a peek into the festive setup and the celebrations, Trisha revealed that she was missing home and the warmth of celebrating the occasion with her family.

Sharing a photo of the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, Trisha wrote, “Missing home extra today. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi.”

Take a look at the photo:

Photo Credit: Instagram

While Trisha could not be at home to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi with her family members, the actor was recently spotted joining Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay at Ajith Kumar's Silverstone race. Trisha is currently in London shooting for a film and attended the circuit during the race event.

Among other celebrities, Rashmika Mandanna was seen celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi at home. The actor shared adorable behind-the-scenes glimpses of the festival preparations, with her pet dog by her side. Sharing the photo, she wished, “Happy Ganesh Chaturthi.”

Meanwhile, actor Ram Charan was seen welcoming Ganpati Bappa and performing aarti along with his family members. Sharing a video from the celebration, the actor wrote, “May lord Ganesha always bless you and your family with happiness, peace, and prosperity.”

Coming back to Trisha, on the work front, she was last seen in fantasy action drama Karuppu alongside Suriya. The film also featured RJ Balaji, Indrans and Natty Subramaniam in other important roles.

Up next, Trisha is all set to appear in Telugu fantasy-adventure film Vishwambhara, where she will star opposite Chiranjeevi. The film marks Trisha's reunion with Chiranjeevi after their 2006 film Stalin.

Additionally, Trisha will also play the lead role in Jeethu Joseph's Ram. The Malayalam action thriller stars Mohanlal in the lead role.

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