Kareena Kapoor Shares Photos Of Ganesh Idol Son Jeh Made With Dad Saif Ali Khan

Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations are in full swing among Bollywood celebrities. To mark the auspicious day, Kareena Kapoor gave fans a heartwarming glimpse of how her family is celebrating the occasion. The actor shared how her five-year-old son Jehangir Ali Khan, fondly called Jeh, made an adorable Ganesh idol with the help of his father, Saif Ali Khan.

In the first photo shared on Kareena's Instagram story, Saif was seen sitting on the floor wearing all-white kurta pyjamas and making a Ganpati idol with clay. The next photo showed a close-up look of the adorable idol. “Made by my Jeh Baba. wishing everyone a happy and powerful Ganesh Chaturthi,” Kareena wrote in the caption.

Take a look at the post:

Photo Credit: Instagram

Previously, during an interview with Filme Shilmey, the actor spoke about her children, Taimur and Jeh, and shared, “Jeh just looks like me, but he has Saif's naughtiness, and Tim has Saif's sense of humour, but he's a bit more reserved. Like he doesn't like being clicked, more like his father. Jeh's more like me. I mean in terms of look and a little more vibe, but his naughtiness comes from Saif.”

In another interview with Zoom TV, Saif spoke about Jeh and revealed he is a “mama's boy". The actor shared, “I have to say Jeh is a mama's boy. He is very attached to his mother. Actually, all of us are attached to Kareena. But Jeh is a bit more attached. He is very, very sweet. A little baby running around the house is the best thing to happen to any family. It's lovely to see the bonding between Kareena and Jeh.”

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan got married in 2012. The couple welcomed their first son Taimur in 2016 and second son Jeh in 2021. Saif was previously married to actor Amrita Singh, with whom he shares two children, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan.

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