At 60, Milind Soman Pulls Off Two Ironman Triathlons In Just 6 Days

Milind Soman has once again pushed his endurance limits with a gruelling fitness feat. The model-actor revealed that he completed Ironman Italy on September 19, just six days after finishing Ironman Wales. He pushed himself through long-distance swimming, cycling and running across both races to complete the challenge.

Sharing the news on his Instagram handle, Milind wrote, "Did it AGAIN !!!! Six days later, one more Ironman. Doing Ironman Wales on the 13th of September and Ironman Italy on 19th September was a great experience!!"

The actor also opened up about what motivated him to take on two such demanding races within such a short span. "This one was to learn new lessons on recovery, which is important to understand individual levels of fitness. One aspect of fitness is the time required to recover from a particular stress, to be able to do it again with the same level of comfort. A lot of interesting lessons," he concluded.

The first race had barely ended when Milind was already preparing to take on another. Ironman Wales, held on September 13, is known for its challenging terrain. The actor described it as one of the toughest Ironman races he has experienced.

"And DONE !!! What is called the toughest full Ironman in the world, a rough swim, an 8000ft climb on the bike and a 2000ft climb on the run, on the 13th of September 2026, i have FACED THE DRAGON I've always been comfortable doing an Ironman, and that is the goal, but this one was hard, hard, hard what a wild, incredible route, rain the whole day, fantastic organisation, if there is one Ironman that must be done, this is it !!!!! As they say in Wales - Wynebu'r Ddraig," Milind wrote on Instagram.

Milind Soman completed the full triathlon with a 3.8-kilometre swim, 180-kilometre cycling leg and 42.2-kilometre run for Ironman Wales. Just six days later, he faced the same distances at Ironman Italy. Across the two races, he covered a combined 7.6 kilometres in the water, 360 kilometres on the bike and 84.4 kilometres on foot, all while managing the recovery, travel and preparation required between the events.

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