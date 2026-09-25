116 Kg To 60 Kg: Woman Shares How Strength Training, Balanced Diet Helped Her 56 Kg In 2 Years

Losing weight is often seen as a journey measured by numbers on a weighing scale, but in reality it is a journey of patience, discipline and staying consistent. For one woman, that journey led to a remarkable transformation, as over the course of two years, she went from weighing 116 kg to 60 kg, losing an incredible 56 kg.

Rather than relying solely on restrictive dieting or chasing quick results, she made strength training a key part of her routine. With consistent workouts, a focus on muscle building, and sustainable changes to her lifestyle, she transformed both her body and her approach to fitness.

The woman named Anureet Kaur shared a before-and-after video on Instagram, showcasing her incredible physical transformation. From carrying excess fat to building lean muscle, her transformation completely reshaped her body.

Take a look at the video:

In another video, the woman talked about her approach to fitness and shared how she was able to lose 56 kg in two years. While she acknowledged that a calorie deficit is essential for fat loss, she revealed that there is a big difference between eating in a calorie deficit and simply eating as little as possible.

“For years, I thought: Eat less → lose more. " I eventually realised the real skill is learning how to EAT RIGHT,” she shared, explaining how a balanced plate should look:

Vegetables for volume, fibre and nutrients

Protein to support muscle and keep you satisfied

Carbohydrates in appropriate portions to fuel your body and training

Healthy fats in appropriate portions for essential fatty acids and overall health

She also revealed that understanding energy density made a huge difference too. “Some foods give you a lot of volume and satiety for fewer calories, while others pack many calories into a small portion. Learning this difference can make portion control and maintaining a calorie deficit much easier without constantly feeling hungry,” she said.

Concluding the post, she added that fat loss should not be about shrinking your portions as much as possible or surviving on tiny meals. The body needs fuel. Especially for women, chronic under-eating and overly restrictive diets can affect energy, training, recovery, nutritional adequacy and menstrual health. Lastly, she suggested that people can still lose weight while eating satisfying, balanced meals, as the goal is not to eat less but to eat right.

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