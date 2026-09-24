Triptii Dimri Swears By Besan, Curd And Turmeric For Natural Skincare

When it comes to beauty and self-care, Triptii Dimri prefers keeping things simple and natural. From tried-and-tested home remedies passed down by her mother and grandmother to small everyday rituals, the actor opened up about the practices she relies on to unwind and take care of herself.

Rather than opting for complicated self-care routines, Triptii leans towards fuss-free habits that fit seamlessly into her lifestyle. During an interview with HT Lifestyle, the actor shared, “I grew up around a lot of very simple home remedies. I have always liked [using] besan, curd and turmeric as a face or body pack, and I've also grown up hearing about amla, reetha and shikakai for hair. These are small things, but they stay with you.”

While Triptii prefers home remedies over complicated self-care routines, the actor said she's open to experimenting. However, she shared, “Anything that involves doing something extreme to your face or body just because it's trending is probably not for me. I'm very much in the less-is-more camp.”

Talking about the most important self-care rule she has learned over the years working in the film industry, she shared, “I've learnt that I need some time where I'm not performing for anyone, literally or otherwise. Even if it's just five or ten minutes, I like putting my phone away and sitting by myself. And physically, I've learnt to listen to my body instead of constantly pushing it. Sleep, food, movement and taking a little time for yourself sound very basic, but when work gets hectic, those are the first things you tend to neglect.”

She further revealed that the smallest and seemingly insignificant things sometimes can uplift her mood. “Good food. It really is that simple for me. A cup of tea, something I'm craving, and some time when nobody needs anything from me can completely change my mood. And if I get to play tennis afterwards, even better. I'm very easily pleased,” she added.

From simple home remedies to a quiet cup of tea, for Triptii it is the simplest things that make her feel her best.

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