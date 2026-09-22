Inside Adnan Sami's Lokhandwala Penthouse: Music Studio, Manuscripts Worth Crores, OG Beatles Records

Adnan Sami is known for his musical legacy as well as his passion for collecting rare and unusual pieces. Filmmaker Farah Khan recently offered a glimpse into his luxurious home in Lokhandwala, Mumbai, after visiting the singer-composer's residence for her latest vlog. The tour showed an impressive collection of silver antiques, vintage music records, rare manuscripts and other collectables, including Beethoven autographs that are reportedly valued at around Rs 40 crore.

The penthouse follows a predominantly off-white aesthetic and includes a dedicated music studio, a home theatre, a prayer room and a private office, among several other areas. Visitors are greeted at the entrance by a photo collage featuring Adnan Sami and his wife, Roya Faryabi.

Living Room And Dining Area

From there, the home opens into a spacious living room that has been thoughtfully divided into separate sections rather than functioning as one large space. One corner has been set up for dining, while another serves as a music-focused area, and a separate section provides seating for guests.

The music corner was among the first spaces seen during the tour. A piano occupies the centre of the setup and immediately draws attention. The dining area sits across from it and features an elegant off-white table. Adding character to the otherwise neutral interiors, the wall beside the dining space is filled with framed original music records, vintage artefacts and an assortment of silver collectables.

The music memorabilia displayed across Adnan Sami's home offers a glimpse into the sounds that shaped his childhood and eventually influenced his career. One section of the house features original records from some of Hindi cinema's most celebrated films, including Amar Akbar Anthony, Yaadon Ki Baaraat, Aradhana, Pakeezah, Hare Rama Hare Krishna, Sholay and Baiju Bawra.

His collection extends beyond Indian cinema. The singer-composer has also preserved records linked to international music icons, including The Beatles and Elvis Presley. He explained, “I got these from an auction. These were the gold records that they received and were given for an auction. And I bought them.”

Among the most remarkable pieces in Adnan Sami's collection are original musical manuscripts, including exceptionally rare works associated with Ludwig van Beethoven. The celebrated Western composer, pianist and conductor lived between 1770 and 1827.

As per the Indian Express, individual Beethoven manuscript leaves, or movement autographs, have fetched anywhere between $2 million and nearly $4 million. Converted to Indian currency, that places their value at approximately Rs 20 crore to Rs 40 crore.

The penthouse also has a dedicated memory wall that traces different chapters of Adnan's career. Photographs displayed there capture his interactions with actors and other personalities, moments from his performances and a memorable milestone when he was honoured with the Padma Shri.

Private Home Theatre, Office and Music Studio

The home tour next took us to Adnan's private theatre, a soundproof space that combines comfort with a distinctly vintage-inspired aesthetic. The room features rich brown interiors and plush cushions decorated with posters of classics such as Deewaar and Lawrence of Arabia.

The tour continued into the singer-composer's office, where the decor draws inspiration from traditional European workspaces. Green upholstered chairs and a coordinating sofa add a pop of colour, while the wooden table and other details lend the room a classic character. Journals and personal memorabilia are also placed around the space.

Farah later stepped into Adnan's music studio, which stands out for its bold brick-red interiors. The colour extends across the furniture and flooring, from the sofa and table to the chair, while beige accents break up the deep tones. The studio also has a small singing booth. The space also opens onto a balcony overlooking a lush patch of greenery.

The tour concluded with a visit to a room dedicated to spirituality and prayer. Among the pieces displayed there was a beautifully framed Urdu motif, which Adnan identified as being “from Kaaba.” The setting appeared to move Farah Khan, who paused during the tour to bow her head and offer a prayer, bringing the glimpse into the singer-composer's home to a poignant close.

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