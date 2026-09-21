Inside Ajinkya Rahane's 5-BHK Igatpuri Villa With Infinity Pool And Cricket Room

Ajinkya Rahane and his wife, Radhika Dhopavkar, have given a rare look inside their holiday villa in Igatpuri, Maharashtra. Set against the Sahyadri mountains and overlooking Vaitarna Lake, the property combines spacious interiors with several outdoor areas designed for the family to spend time away from city life.

The couple gave a tour of the property in a video shared by StayVista on YouTube on September 11, 2026.

Inside Ajinkya Rahane's Igatpuri Villa

Named Raaya Estate, the villa has five bedrooms, and the villa is designed as a private getaway for Rahane, Radhika, and their children. The villa is surrounded by hills and greenery; the property gives views of Vaitarna Lake and the Sahyadri mountain range.

The villa features five king-size bedrooms, an infinity pool, a gazebo, and lush gardens. It also has several balconies overlooking the surrounding landscape, along with a children's play area and an in-house bar.

The house was built after the Covid pandemic, with Rahane opting for open spaces and elevated living areas. The design was partly inspired by his childhood visits to his grandmother's home, where he spent his summer holidays playing outdoors.

Rahane wanted to recreate a similar environment for his children, giving them enough open space to play and spend time outside. For the former India cricketer, the holiday home also offers him a place where he can relax and spend time with his family.

The main living room is located on the elevated first floor and has been divided into two sections. One area is used by the family for their morning tea or coffee while enjoying views of Vaitarna Lake and the mountains.

The other section has been designed as a more relaxed sitting area, complete with a comfortable sofa where the family can spend their evenings or unwind during the day.

The interiors follow a largely neutral and earthy colour palette, giving the rooms a warm and understated look. Natural shades have also been used throughout the bedrooms to create a calm atmosphere.

Each bedroom opens onto a spacious balcony overlooking the mountains. Rahane and Radhika said they often spend hours sitting on the balconies and taking in the views.

One of the most personal spaces in the villa is a room dedicated to Rahane's cricket career.

The room has memorabilia collected during his years as a cricketer, including bats, balls, caps, and team jerseys. It also features photographs of Rahane with his teammates.

Each item represents a different memory from his career. Rahane said revisiting the collection is an emotional experience and that he gets goosebumps whenever he enters the room.