Teen Gang-Raped By 3 Men Posing As Cops In Delhi Park, 1 Arrested

In another shocker from the capital, a 17-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped by three men who posed as policemen inside a park.

The horrific incident took place near Kalkaji Mandir in South Delhi on Monday.

According to the complaint, the girl went to Kalkaji Mandir with her 17-year-old male friend around 7 pm on Monday.

After offering prayers, the two went to a park near the temple around 7:30 pm, where the three accused, aged around 25 to 30 years, allegedly approached them and claimed to be policemen.

The accused allegedly threatened the two and raped the girl, police said. One of the accused allegedly threatened her with a firearm & knife and sexually assaulted her. Thereafter, two other accused also allegedly sexually assaulted her. The accused persons subsequently threatened the victim and her friend, police said.

Google Earth image of the Kalkaji neighbourhood

A PCR call regarding the alleged rape at the park connecting Kalkaji Mandir and ISKCON Temple was received at 8:45 pm, following which a police team reached the spot, they said.

The girl, a Delhi resident, was taken for medical examination, police said, adding that further legal action is being taken on the basis of her statement.

Police scanned CCTV footage at the park and the surrounding areas to identify the accused and verify the sequence of events.

They also gathered information about people who may have been present in or around the park at the time of the incident.

During the investigation, different teams were constituted to trace the accused in the case. One of the teams received specific information regarding the movement of one of the accused near DM office Road, Amar Colony where a trap had been laid by the police team.

Forensic team at the encounter site

When the accused was intercepted, he allegedly opened fired at the police party. Despite being directed to surrender, he fired three rounds at the cops. The accused was then shot in his right leg by the policemen. The arrested accused has been identified as Asif. He works at the Okhla Mandi.

The hunt is on for the other two accused.

A case has been registered under relevant provisions of law, including those of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, and efforts are on to identify and apprehend the remaining two accused, police said.

4 Minors Raped In 10 Days

This is the fourth incident of rape of a minor in the capital in 10 days.

On September 13, a 17-year-old girl was gang-raped and killed by four, including three minors, in Northwest Delhi's Swaroop Nagar.

On September 16, a 10-year-old Class 6 student was allegedly sexually assaulted after her hands and legs were tied inside a shop in North Delhi's Sadar Bazar area.

On September 21, a six-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by a 34-year-old man in the Kishan Ganj area of Central Delhi.

The gang-rape of a minor in Kalkaji park is the latest in a series of shameful crimes against women in the capital.