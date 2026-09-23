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After Teen's Gangrape, Delhi Lt Governor Orders Safety Audit Of All Parks

He directed that a comprehensive safety audit of all Delhi parks be conducted within a week, with emphasis on adequate lighting, security, regular patrolling and cleanliness.

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After Teen's Gangrape, Delhi Lt Governor Orders Safety Audit Of All Parks
All three accused have been arrested, police said.
New Delhi:

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu on Wednesday directed a safety audit of all city parks and deployment of Pink Police personnel around their premises following the gangrape of a teenage girl at a park in southeast Delhi's Kalkaji area.

Sandhu met the Delhi Police Commissioner, MCD Commissioner and DDA Vice Chairman, the LG Office said in a post on X.

He directed that a comprehensive safety audit of all Delhi parks be conducted within a week, with emphasis on adequate lighting, security, regular patrolling and cleanliness.

The Delhi Police was also directed to strengthen beat patrolling, including deployment of Pink Police personnel around park premises, it said.

The 17-year-old girl from Faridabad was gangraped by three men at Ashta Kunj Park near the Kalkaji temple on Monday evening.

All three accused have been arrested, police said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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