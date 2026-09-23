Rejected By <i>Indian Idol</i>, How <i>Chhathi Maiya</i> Composer Rose To Fame With <i>Kabir Singh</i>

Tamannaah Bhatia and Sidharth Malhotra are gearing up for their upcoming film, The Vvaan, which will be released in theatres on September 25. The song Chhathi Maiya from the film has gained significant attention. The track has been composed by Vishal Mishra. But who is Vishal Mishra?

Vishal Mishra is an Indian music composer, singer, and songwriter who has worked on several popular film soundtracks. However, before finding success in the music industry, Vishal faced several rejections, including one on Indian Idol.

In an interview with the Bombay Times, Vishal spoke about facing rejection and said, "I'd been rejected nearly from all auditions. Now when I see people singing my songs in reality shows on television, it feels really great. The best thing that I have had in this industry is that people dream because of me - when they see my journey and this person from a small town has done hard work and come up in life."

He added, "People share my meme that went viral, and I get messages on a daily basis saying, 'You have inspired me'. That is something that really keeps me going. The kind of love that I have is great. God has guided me, and I've been at the right places at the right time, and things have happened. It's all been organic, and I hope that I keep doing stuff that keeps helping people in some way; I want my music to become a companion to them."

Years after facing rejection on Indian Idol, Vishal returned to the reality show as a special guest on Indian Idol 15.

Vishal made his debut as a composer in 2016 with the Tamil film Devi, which was also released in Hindi as Tutak Tutak Tutiya.

He later gained wider recognition with the song Jaane De from Qarib Qarib Singlle. His popularity grew further after he composed and sang Kaise Hua for Kabir Singh. The romantic track went on to become one of the most popular songs from the film.

Mishra's work on Kabir Singh also earned him major industry recognition, including Filmfare and IIFA honours for his contribution to the film's music.

Now, Vishal is back in the spotlight as the composer of Chhathi Maiya. Vvaan also marks Sidharth and Tamannaah's first film together. The cast includes Manish Paul, Shweta Tiwari, Sunil Grover, and Anup Soni.

Directed by Deepak Kumar Misra and produced by Shobha Kapoor and Ektaa Kapoor, the film is backed by Balaji Telefilms.

Also Read: 'Got A Lot Of Love': Tamannaah Bhatia On Fans' Response To Chhathi Maiya Song From Vvaan