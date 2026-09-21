'Got A Lot Of Love': Tamannaah Bhatia On Fans' Response To <i>Chhathi Maiya</i> Song From <i>Vvaan</i>

Tamannaah Bhatia recently spoke about her song Chhathi Maiya from The Vvaan during the film's promotional event in Delhi. The actor opened up about the significance of Chhath Puja and how the makers approached the song with respect and attention to its cultural roots.

Talking about the song, Tamannaah said, "For the first time in Hindi cinema, Chhath Puja has been presented like this. Genuinely, Deepak and Arunabh sir, they understand this so well, and they have so much respect, and they so strongly feel about it that while we were shooting, they made sure that everything was taken care of and it was shot beautifully and shot with great respect."

She further spoke about what the festival represents for her and how those emotions have been reflected in the song.

"Chhath Puja stands for gratitude; it stands for being grateful for everything that we have, the ups and downs in life, all of it together, and I feel like they have encapsulated that in a song which we have got a lot of love for and feel extremely grateful."

Tamannaah also thanked the makers for including her in the song, adding, "So, thank you for making me a part of this."

TVF founder Arunabh Kumar, who serves as both writer and producer on The Vvaan, said the film celebrates the culture of Bihar and the Purvanchal region.

"The Vvaan is real, authentic, and honest to our culture, yet as cinematic and spectacular as it can get on the big screen. It is inspired by the rootedness of TVF. We want to give a tribute to our history, mythology, and culture through this film," he said.

When Tamannaah Revealed Why She Got Emotional Shooting The Song

During the film's trailer launch, Tamannaah said the Chhathi Maiya song has been getting attention on social media.

She said, "This film is very special to all of us. There are so many folk stories in our country, and bringing them to the big screen takes a lot of courage, clarity and vision."

The actor, born and raised in Mumbai, said she had seen large crowds celebrating Chhath Puja at Juhu beach but knew little about the traditions associated with the festival.

"I grew up in Mumbai. Chhath Puja is a major festival, and I have always seen a large crowd at Juhu beach. I did not know much about the festival. But when I shot this sequence, I learnt that it involves a very difficult fast, with people going without water for 36 hours and praying to the Goddess," she said.

Tamannaah also spoke about what she found particularly beautiful about the festival and Bihari culture.

"These days, we hear a lot about gratitude and manifestation. This is a very beautiful part of Bihari culture. Everyone pays their respects to the rising Sun, but here, the setting Sun is given equal importance and respect," she said.

Recalling the experience of shooting the sequence, Tamannaah said she became emotional while performing the scene.

"When I was shooting the scene, I started welling up and I don't know why. As artists, we are vessels, and I feel there is something beyond us that makes us feel certain things," she said.

About The Film

Vvaan also marks Sidharth and Tamannaah's first film together. The cast includes Manish Paul, Shweta Tiwari, Sunil Grover and Anup Soni.

Directed by Deepak Kumar Misra and produced by Shobha Kapoor and Ektaa Kapoor, the film is backed by Balaji Telefilms. It is set to release in theatres on September 25.

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