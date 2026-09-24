<i>Mandaadi</i> Director Recalls Mahima Nambiar Getting 20 Stitches Before A Song Shoot: 'She Returned On Day 6 After Plastic Surgery'

Mathimaran's Mandaadi, led by Soori and Mahima Nambiar, released in theatres on September 10. The film has been enjoying a stellar run at the box office, grossing Rs 100 crore worldwide. However, at the film's success event recently, director Mathimaran revealed how Mahima Nambiar suffered a brutal accident just days before she shot for the film.

He said, "I saw in a couple of interviews where you mentioned crying after performing. Thank you so much for the effort you put into the movie. I don't think many people know about her accident. About five days before the shoot of this song, she had a major accident. Her face was completely collapsed and injured, leaving over 20 stitches."

Recalling how Mahima even sent him a selfie after the accident, the filmmaker added, "Yet I shamelessly asked if she could come to the shooting. I had no other way. She returned to the set on the sixth day after her plastic surgery. Behind our success is her immense hard work and dedication. I will never forget it."

Mahima Nambiar's Gratitude Post For Mandaadi

Mahima Nambiar had earlier taken to Instagram to share a series of BTS pictures from the sets of Mandaadi.

She wrote, "I still remember calling my people and breaking down after doing certain scenes. The emotional baggage that this character carried felt too heavy on some days, yet somehow, I enjoyed every bit of it. Months spent in the same place, in the same house, surrounded by the same people… and after a point, Thondi felt like home, and the people there felt like family."



She added, "I will always be grateful to @mathimaaran for trusting me with Angel, and for sitting down with me, scene after scene, and patiently working through every emotion."

Mandaadi Review

NDTV's review for Mandaadi read, "Mahima Nambiar has a significant role with a strong character arc, and she provides the important emotional connection between various characters in this film. Veteran actor Sathyaraj adds weight to the proceedings as Muni, while Mithun Jai Shankar makes an impression as Maari, the catalyst to the entire proceedings."

Mandaadi is a Soori film all the way, and he truly shines in this coastal sports drama, making it a highly engaging watch.

About Mahima Nambiar

Mahima Nambiar has carved a strong niche in both Tamil and Malayalam cinema with a mix of commercial hits and critically acclaimed roles. She made her mark with Saattai (2012) in Tamil, and went on to deliver impactful performances in films like Kuttram 23 and Magamuni. In Malayalam, she gained wide recognition with Madura Raja alongside Mammootty, and more recently with the blockbuster RDX: Robert Dony Xavier. Her versatility is evident in projects such as Jai Ganesh, Little Hearts, Bromance, and Ratham.

ALSO READ | Mandaadi Review: Soori Shines In Mathimaran Pugazhendhi's Engaging Coastal Sports Drama