<i>The Paradise</i> X Review: Nani's Mass Avatar Gets Mixed Reactions, "Pure High" To "Completely Forgettable"

Nani's much-awaited film The Paradise arrived in theatres on September 24. Directed by Srikanth Odela, the film has already sparked mixed reactions on X.

One viewer called The Paradise a "raw and intense theatrical experience" and praised the film's world-building and Nani's performance as Jadal.

The user wrote, "A raw and intense theatrical experience! The world-building is very strong, and the way the characters fight for their identity gives the film a unique feel. @NameisNani is rock solid in the action episodes as JADAL. The intensity, body language, and performance stand out. The mother-son emotions worked big time for me, especially in the key emotional portions. And that INTERVAL BANG! Pure high!"

However, another moviegoer had a very different take on the film. Calling it "A Patience Testing Artificial Mass Film", the user felt only the opening portions and interval block worked.

The review read, "#TheParadise A Patience Testing Artificial Mass Film! An interesting start and decent interval are about the only portions that work in the first half. The second half is even worse with senseless writing, tedious narration, and barely any emotional connection. There are moments that show some promise in the film, but everything feels artificial, from the staging and performances to the action, while the lackluster editing and abrupt cuts only make it more chaotic."

The same viewer also criticised the music and sound mixing, while praising Nani's effort despite feeling that the actor did not fit the world created in the film.

The user wrote, "Apart from the songs, Anirudh's BGM is surprisingly weak, and the poor sound mixing makes things worse with excessive loudness and dialogues that are hard to follow at times. Odela completely fumbles the writing and execution, wasting a golden opportunity. It's a head-scratcher how he followed Dasara up with this. Nani puts in the effort, but even he feels like a misfit in this poorly sketched world. A completely forgettable film and easily one of Nani's weakest."

Another viewer compared the film with Nani and Srikanth Odela's previous collaboration Dasara. The review read, "3 years ago #Dasara was a disappointment. I thought I'd learned my lesson. Today, I walked into #TheParadise thinking, "Surely it can't be that bad." I simply refuse to learn."

The criticism of the second half was echoed by another viewer, who wrote, "#TheParadise - First half was at least passable but the Second half was completely Flat & travels elsewhere throughout the film !! Even Anirudh's background in the 2nd half didn't work."

Nani's mass avatar also came under scrutiny in some reactions.

One user wrote, "#TheParadise - Mass Avatar doesn't suit Nani. Funny Villain, Dummy Kayadu, Weak Mom. Loud BGM & Worst Edits. Opening 20Mins, Interval Point & KCR Scenes Gud. Minus - Staging, Color Tone, Slow Motion Shots, Random Actions, Emotionless Mom-Son Bond, Improper Narration flow. BAD Watch!"

At the same time, not all reactions were negative. One viewer praised the film's mass appeal and urged audiences to watch it without overthinking.

The review read, "Nani's Massiest movie ever. Don't think about logics just enjoy the magic."

Set in 1980s Secunderabad, The Paradise centres on Jadal, played by Nani, and his fight against social discrimination and a system that has denied his community basic rights. The film combines its period setting with action and drama.

The movie marks Nani and Srikanth Odela's second collaboration after Dasara, which was released in 2023. Produced by SLV Cinemas, it also features Mohan Babu, Kayadu Lohar, Sonali Kulkarni, and Raghav Juyal.

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