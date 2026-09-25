<i>The Paradise</i> Box Office Collection Day 1: Nani's Film Is Now His Biggest Opener Of His Career, Earns Rs 76 Crore

Nani's The Paradise has opened on a strong note at the box office, registering the biggest opening of the actor's career.

What's Happening

According to Sacnilk, the Srikanth Odela directorial grossed Rs 76.90 crore worldwide on its first day.

The action drama earned Rs 34.65 crore nett in India on Day 1 from 9,732 shows.

Its India gross stood at Rs 54.90 crore, including revenue from preview shows. The film also recorded Rs 22 crore in gross collections from overseas markets, taking its worldwide total to Rs 76.90 crore.

The Paradise has surpassed Nani's previous best opening by a considerable margin.

His earlier record-holder was HIT: The Third Case, which opened at Rs 21 crore nett in India across 4,171 shows and registered a worldwide gross of Rs 37.81 crore on its first day in 2025.

Background

Nani's other recent releases also opened below The Paradise. Saripodhaa Sanivaaram, which eventually earned Rs 98 crore worldwide, collected Rs 9 crore nett in India and Rs 19.34 crore worldwide on Day 1 in 2024.

Dasara, Nani's first collaboration with Srikanth Odela, opened at Rs 23.20 crore nett from 5,705 shows and recorded a worldwide gross of Rs 36.28 crore in 2023.

The film's opening also puts it in a notable position among recent Telugu releases, although the scale of theatrical releases has varied considerably. Prabhas' The Raja Saab opened to Rs 53.75 crore nett in India from 16,470 shows and grossed Rs 100.20 crore worldwide on Day 1. Ram Charan's Peddi, meanwhile, registered Rs 51 crore nett from 12,412 shows and a worldwide gross of Rs 110.49 crore.

Compared with Chiranjeevi's Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu, The Paradise has posted a higher opening in both India and worldwide. The Chiranjeevi-starrer earned around Rs 28.5 crore in India on Day 1, while its worldwide collection stood at Rs 37.1 crore.

About The Paradise

Directed by Srikanth Odela, The Paradise marks his second collaboration with Nani after Dasara.

Set in 1980s Secunderabad, the film revolves around a marginalised community fighting for recognition amid feudal oppression.

Nani plays Jadal Zamana in the action drama, a role he has previously described as one of the most physically demanding of his career. Mohan Babu plays the feudal antagonist Shikanja Maalik, while Raghav Juyal portrays his son Vikram Maalik. The cast also features Kayadu Lohar as Subbu, along with Sonali Kulkarni, Sampoornesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh in a special appearance.

Anirudh Ravichander has composed the music, with CH Sai handling cinematography and Naveen Nooli serving as the editor. The film has been produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri under the SLV Cinemas banner.