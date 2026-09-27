Nani Watches <i>The Paradise</i> In Theatre With Fans, His Reaction Goes Viral

Nani surprised fans by turning up at a theatre in Hyderabad to watch his film The Paradise with the audience. The actor was spotted at Mythri Vimal Theatre, where he watched the film alongside his fans.

A video from the theatre is now going viral. In the clip, Nani can be seen watching his fans as they enjoy the film and cheer for him. He seemed happy to see their reaction and quietly took in the moment.

Nani On Mixed Response To The Paradise

While the film recorded the actor's biggest opening to date, it received mixed-to-negative reviews from critics and audiences. However, Nani acknowledged the feedback in a note shared on X.

"I have seen all your reactions and responses. I've received all your love and equally enjoyed your hilarious trolls. I'm heartwarmed by the way audience have owned the film, and also learnt from the flaws that critics and reviewers have pointed out," Nani wrote.

The actor thanked audiences for their response to The Paradise. "We have made #TheParadise with a lot of blood and sweat to give you a unique experience, and it's all yours to celebrate or judge. With the excitement you had for the film and the affection you showed on me, I am filled with gratitude," he added.

Directed by Srikanth Odela, The Paradise also features Kayadu Lohar, Raghav Juyal, Mohan Babu and Sonali Kulkarni in key roles. The film is produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri under the banner of Sri Lakshmi Venkateshwara Cinemas.

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