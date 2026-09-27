<i>The Paradise</i> Box Office Collection Day 3: Nani Film Crosses Rs 100 Crore Mark

Nani and Kayadu Lohar's The Paradise recorded a marginal increase in its box office earnings on Saturday, September 26.

What's Happening

The action drama collected Rs 15.25 crore nett in India on Day 3, according to Sacnilk.

The film had earned Rs 14.90 crore net on Friday, registering a 2.3% rise in its third-day business.

With the latest figures, The Paradise has accumulated Rs 76.40 crore net in India after three days.

The film also earned Rs 4 crore from overseas markets on Saturday, taking its cumulative overseas gross to Rs 29 crore.

Its worldwide gross collection has now reached Rs 119.50 crore.

The Paradise had an early start at the box office with Day 0 shows on September 23. The film earned Rs 11.60 crore from 900 shows, with overall occupancy of 79%.

On its first official day, September 24, the film saw a sharp jump and collected Rs 34.65 crore net from 9,732 shows. The overall occupancy stood at 49.3%.

The film's earnings fell to Rs 14.90 crore on Friday, September 25, when it recorded 7,049 shows and 32.8% overall occupancy. Saturday brought a small recovery, with the film collecting Rs 15.25 crore from 6,889 shows. Its overall occupancy on Day 3 was 33.4%.

The Telugu version remained the biggest contributor to The Paradise's Day 3 earnings. It collected Rs 13.35 crore nett from 3,617 shows, recording 46.1% overall occupancy.

Background

Nani has also addressed the response to The Paradise.

Sharing his thoughts on X, the actor said he had seen the reactions from viewers and acknowledged both the appreciation and criticism surrounding the film.

Nani wrote, "I have seen all your reactions and responses. I've received all your love and equally enjoyed your hilarious trolls. I'm heartwarmed by the way the audience have owned the film, and also learnt from the flaws that critics and reviewers have pointed out."

Directed by Srikanth Odela, The Paradise stars Nani alongside Mohan Babu, Sonali Kulkarni, Kayadu Lohar, Raghav Juyal, Sampoornesh Babu and Easwari Rao. Keerthy Suresh makes a cameo appearance in the action thriller.

The Paradise marks Nani's latest release after Hit 3.