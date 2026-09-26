<i>The Paradise</i> Reviews Disabled On BookMyShow Amid Mixed Response To Nani Film

The Paradise, starring Nani, recorded the biggest opening of his career on its release on Thursday. However, the film witnessed a significant drop in collections on Friday amid lukewarm reviews from critics and audiences. The reviews and ratings for the action drama have now been disabled on the ticketing platform BookMyShow.

The Paradise page on BookMyShow currently displays the message ‘Rating & Review Disabled'. The decision comes after several other films, including Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, Ustaad Bhagat Singh, O'Romeo and Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu, also had their ratings and reviews disabled on the platform.

Producers have previously claimed that such measures are intended to prevent review bombing by bots rather than genuine audience feedback. However, BookMyShow has not publicly stated the reason for disabling the reviews and ratings for The Paradise.

A Bengaluru court had granted relief to the makers of The Paradise, restricting the publication and circulation of content deemed “defamatory” against the film. The court order led to discussions on social media over whether it could have an impact on audience feedback. Nani, however, clarified that the order was not aimed at genuine reviews.

Nani also addressed the response to The Paradise after the release of the film. “I have seen all your reactions and responses. I've received all your love and equally enjoyed your hilarious trolls. I'm heartwarmed by the way audience have owned the film, and also learnt from the flaws that critics and reviewers have pointed out," he wrote on X.

“Thank you for everything is all I can say. We have made #TheParadise with a lot of blood and sweat to give you a unique experience, and it's all yours to celebrate or judge. With the excitement you had for the film and the affection you showed on me, I am filled with gratitude," the actor added.

The Paradise is directed by Srikanth Odela. The film also features Mohan Babu, Kayadu Lohar, Sonali Kulkarni and Raghav Juyal in key roles.

Also Read | The Paradise Box Office Collection Day 2: Nani's Film To Cross Rs 100 Crore Mark