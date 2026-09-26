Watch: Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi Join YouTuber MrBeast At Special <i>Ramayana</i> Event

Team Ramayana held a special event today at the DNEG/Prime Focus office in Mumbai. The lead cast - featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Ravi Dubey - was joined by MrBeast, the world's most-subscribed individual YouTuber.

Sai Pallavi wore an orange-peach tissue silk (or organza silk) saree, while Ranbir Kapoor opted for a blue kurta with denim. Director Nitesh Tiwari and producer Namit Malhotra were also present.

Another video making the rounds shows Ranbir Kapoor picking up the bow as the crowd cheered.

About Ramayana

Ramayana is planned as a two-part theatrical saga, with the first part scheduled for a worldwide release in November 2026 and the second part slated for Diwali 2027. The film is being released not just across major Indian languages but is also being localised for international markets. Namit Malhotra has previously spoken about the makers' plan to localise the film in languages including English, Spanish and Japanese, using technology to preserve the characters' performances rather than relying only on conventional dubbing.

The film features Ranbir Kapoor as Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Ravi Dubey as Lakshmana and Sunny Deol as Hanuman. The ensemble also includes several prominent names in pivotal roles.

The Hindi film will also be made available in major Indian languages including Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada, while the global strategy extends to markets such as Japan, China and Spanish-speaking territories.

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