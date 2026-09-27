Ahead Of 44th Birthday, A Look At The Skincare Advice Ranbir Kapoor Got From Alia Bhatt

Ranbir Kapoor, who is gearing up for two big films, including Ramayana: Part 1 and Love And War, will be celebrating his 44th birthday tomorrow, September 28. The actor once spoke about the skincare advice he received from his wife and actor Alia Bhatt.

At a book launch event in Mumbai in 2023, as reported by The Indian Express, the actor shared that while he follows a simple routine himself, Alia has been encouraging him to add yoga to his fitness regimen.

Ranbir attended the event with his mother, Neetu Kapoor. Talking about his skincare routine, Ranbir revealed that dipping his face in ice water is part of his regimen. He said he uses the method to help prevent tanning.

Ranbir also credited Alia for encouraging him to try yoga, saying she believes the practice can have a positive effect on the skin. "Nowadays Alia is really pushing me to do yoga. She said it reflects on your skin. I don't know how it does, but it does right?" he said.

On the work front, the Love And War makers unveiled Ranbir Kapoor's poster, and it looks intriguing. The poster features a side shot of Ranbir Kapoor in a blue car, with his blood-soaked arm resting on the side and grabbing attention.

The caption read, "Woh rutba, woh raub, woh junoon! Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love And War on 21st January 2027. See you at the movies!"

The film is expected to hit theatres on January 21, 2027. Ranbir is currently gearing up for the release of Nitesh Tiwari's much-awaited epic saga, Ramayana: Part 1, in which he plays Lord Rama. The film is set to hit theatres on November 6.

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