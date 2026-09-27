Ankur Warikoo, Who Once Built A Rs 100-Crore Business, Shares 'Best Money Advice' He Ever Got

Finfluencer Ankur Warikoo took to LinkedIn and shared the "best money advice" he has ever received. He said he received the advice while raising money for his previous start-up.

Ankur began his post by recalling a conversation with an investor 10 years ago. He wrote, "10 years ago, while raising money for my previous startup, an investor gave me the best money advice I've ever received - 'Money is not colourless. Money has colour. And you have to decide which colour of money you want to receive or give.'"

Explaining what the investor meant, Ankur said that people may initially look at money only in terms of its monetary value, but their relationship with it changes over time.

He wrote, "Here's what he meant. Early in life, money is colourless. 100 rupees is 100 rupees. We're just happy to receive it, whether we earned it or found it in an old jeans pocket. But as you grow, you start to see the colour. The same 10,000 earned at two different jobs isn't the same. One makes you proud. The other makes you miserable."

Ankur then shed light on how the same principle could apply to spending and investing money. He added, "The same 10,000 spent isn't the same. One becomes a lifelong memory. The other is just performative. The same 10,000 invested isn't the same. One feels like a warm hug. The other has you addicted to swiping down and refreshing the screen. That is the colour of money."

According to Ankur, the "colour of money" can also be reflected in one's choice of job, workplace, and clients.

Ankur concluded his post, "It shows up in the job you take. The same salary feels different depending on the values of the company, the leadership, the culture. It shows up in the clients you work with. The same income feels different depending on how they treat you and the stress you wake up with. Money isn't colourless. It has shades. It has emotions. It has personality. You have to choose which one you want to be friends with."

In other news, a few months ago, Ankur Warikoo announced that he would be shutting down his Rs 100-crore business. The education platform provided upskilling courses and generated Rs 100 crore in sales and Rs 25 crore in profit.

Also Read: Ankur Warikoo Recalls Being 'Nearly Bankrupt' At 36 When Son Vidur Was Just 5