Watch: R Madhavan On Why A Beggar Finding Rs 100 Can Be Happier Than A Businessman Making Rs 20,000 Crore

The debate over whether money is the key to happiness has existed for decades. While some believe money brings luxury, comfort and security, and therefore happiness, others argue that true happiness lies elsewhere. Actor R Madhavan also shared his thoughts on the subject in a now-viral clip from his podcast appearance with Ranveer Allahbadia.

To Madhavan, happiness is not directly linked to wealth. Talking about the relationship between wealth and happiness, Madhavan argued that people's financial aspirations are largely shaped by their circumstances.

He said, "So the level of happiness you were talking about and what this five-year plan, everything that you desire for, is all a product of your conditioning, right? I might aspire to have a Rolls-Royce, but a billionaire's son's aspiration is that's a basic requirement. So, what is enough money to be happy?"

He then added, "And then you define that happiness that money will give you, and suddenly you realise the correlation is not the same. The richest person in the world has not got 10 billion times more happiness than you just because you have Rs 10 crores, man. He'll die if he's got that much happiness. So his happiness and ability to handle sadness, tragedy, and stress are the same as anybody else's."

"Who's happier? A beggar on the road, for instance, who suddenly finds Rs 100 when he least expects it and desperately needs it, or a businessman who has just made a profit of Rs 20,000 crore instead of Rs 30,000 crore? Who do you think is sleeping happier that night?" Madhavan said.

On the work front, Madhavan was recently seen in GDN. The biopic of self-taught inventor and industrialist Gopalswamy Doraiswamy Naidu, directed by Krishnakumar Ramakumar, stars Madhavan in the lead role and also features Sathyaraj, Jayaram, Karunakaran, Priyamani, Dushara Vijayan, Vinay Rai, and Aditi Balan.



Also Read: Inside R Madhavan's Rs 17.5 Crore Mumbai Home: A Library, Meditation Room And Hydroponic Garden