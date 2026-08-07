'I Am In Shock': Indian-American Comedian Zarna Garg Breaks Down In Tears After Becoming Face Of A US Ad Campaign

Fans of stand-up comedy love Zarna Garg, the Indian-American comedian known for her relatable sets and witty observations on navigating two cultures.

Picture yourself at an American comedy club as a woman in her 50s, dressed in vibrant Indo-Western ensembles, confidently takes the stage. Within moments, the audience is roaring with laughter. For many in the Indian diaspora, watching Garg command a packed room is not just entertainment, it is also a source of pride and representation.

But her journey hasn't been a cakewalk. In a recent Instagram video, the comedian broke into tears at her home while sharing a story of rejection, resilience and her biggest career break. As Zarna Garg announced that she would be the face of a US ad campaign, she could not hold back her tears.

Indian-American Comedian Breaks Down After Becoming Face Of A US Ad Campaign

Taking to Instagram, the comedian shared, "I've worked so hard for this. I've given my job, my business, my family, my followers, both my countries everything with so much love and honest dedication. I can't believe I'm being seen."

She added that she had failed at so many things in life that the taste of rejection had built a permanent home in her body. "I don't even react anymore. Anyone who's lost a lot in life knows what I'm talking about."

"But this time, I won," she said, adding, "I'm in shock that I'm the face of a full-blown national ad campaign in America."

The screenwriter further added that she was sobbing in a separate room, trying hard not to wake her kids up. "My poor kids have pulled me back from the dead so many times. They need to sleep ... Also, we're on a grueling run of shows. We're all working. In a few hours, it starts again," she further added.

She told her fans that she wrote this long note on social media to thank them. "No one on earth was looking for a middle-aged, out-of-shape, mother of three, immigrant woman with an accent and a literal target on her head. I can promise you, absolutely no one was thinking, 'Maybe she's the one.' To be honest, even I wasn't thinking I could be the one," Zarna Garg wrote in the caption.

However, destiny had other plans for her. She wrote that her fans comforted her every time she felt down. "Today, I hope you celebrate with me, for my win is our win. I couldn't have ever done this by myself. There's no way. We did this."

The comedian added, "We made it known that mothers will not just be cast aside. They will not be walked over or ignored. We are worth something. Our years of sacrifice are worth something. Our lives are worth something."

She dedicated her win to all the mothers across the world who have supported her throughout her journey. "God took away my mom early in life but sent back a million pieces of her heart in your hearts. I can't believe God's accounting department. It erred on my side!" she added.

"Thank you from the depths of my guttural, sobbing heart. Thank you," the screenwriter wrote, concluding her note.

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