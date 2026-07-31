"WTF Is Flat Stomach Or Skincare?" Lin Laishram's Brutally Honest Take On Life After Childbirth Goes Viral

Lin Laishram recently embraced a new chapter in her life after welcoming her first child with husband Randeep Hooda. Ever since becoming a mother, the actress has been sharing glimpses of her postpartum journey with honesty on social media.

In her latest post, Lin opened up about the emotional and physical realities of life after childbirth. Giving fans a look into her everyday life, the actor wrote, "WTF is skincare? WTF is me time? WTF is no sugar? WTF is fine dining? WTF is solo travel? WTF is eating in peace? WTF is flat stomach?”

Lin Laishram shared that her schedule leaves her with little to no time for self-care. Skincare and diet have taken a backseat, leading to breakouts and, in her words, the loss of her flat stomach.

Lin Laishram and Randeep Hooda announced the birth of their daughter in March. Her birthday coincides with Randeep's father, Ranbir Hooda.

In a post shared on Instagram, the couple wrote, "Dada aur poti ne janamdin ki ghadi badhai. Today, as I become a father, my appreciation for you has only grown deeper, Papa. And most importantly - Lin, thank you for making me a father and for bringing our little girl into this world. A little girl and a lifetime of love."

Randeep and Lin shared the news of their pregnancy in November 2025 on their second wedding anniversary. The announcement came with a serene photo of the two sitting together by a campfire in the forest. The side note read, "Two years of love, adventure, and now... a little wild one on the way."

The couple got married in November 2023 in a traditional Meitei wedding ceremony held in Manipur.