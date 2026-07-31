'Salman Khan Ate Biryani While Getting Hair Injections,' Recalls Producer

Producer Shailendra Singh has shared a memorable anecdote about Salman Khan, recalling how the Bollywood star casually underwent a hair treatment while enjoying a plate of biryani during one of their meetings at his Galaxy Apartments residence.

Speaking to Cyrus Broacha on the latest episode of Cyrus Says podcast, Shailendra, also the co-founder of Sunburn Festival, said that the incident took place years ago during one of their regular Monday night get-togethers at Salman's home.

Shailendra said celebrity manager Reshma Shetty had once pointed out that the superstar was going bald, prompting him to look for possible hair treatments. Around the same time, the producer visited Salman for a meeting and witnessed something that completely surprised him.

Recalling the visit, Shailendra said Salman had a unique habit of eating while looking into a mirror.

“In those days, we used to have Monday night parties. He was sitting at the dining table, eating, and looking at himself in the mirror. He likes to eat while looking in the mirror. There's a small table in the kitchen with a mirror in front, so you're sitting next to him, but you're actually talking through the mirror,” he said.

Shailendra said the situation became even stranger when a man entered the room carrying medical equipment, put on gloves and began injecting on Salman's scalp without interrupting their conversation.

“He's sitting there eating biryani—you know Salman, he enjoys his food, especially after a few drinks. Suddenly, this strange-looking guy walks in, puts on gloves, takes out a needle and starts injecting his scalp. I'm watching all of this in the mirror and thinking, ‘What the f*** is going on here?'” he recalled.

Curious, he asked Salman what was happening. He replied, “'There's a price to pay to be a star, bro'." "He kept eating while the treatment continued,” he recounted.

Shailendra later discovered that Salman was undergoing platelet-rich plasma (PRP) therapy, a treatment commonly used for hair restoration by using plasma derived from a person's own blood.

Explaining the procedure, Shailendra said, “So, basically, they take your blood. They fortify it in a lab... That time it was illegal.”

The producer claimed that several Bollywood celebrities now undergo this treatment, saying, “At that time, I didn't know what it was. I think everyone does it now—Hrithik does it, everybody does it. As you grow older and your hair starts thinning, you have to do these things.”

What Is PRP?

Platelet-rich plasma (PRP) therapy is a regenerative procedure that uses a person's own blood to promote healing and tissue repair. During the treatment, a small amount of blood is drawn and processed in a centrifuge to concentrate the platelets. The platelet-rich plasma is then injected into the scalp, where the growth factors released by the platelets are believed to stimulate hair follicles, improve hair density and encourage hair regrowth.

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