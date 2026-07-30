Inside Neeraj Chopra's Luxurious Rs 30 Crore Bungalow In Haryana

Neeraj Chopra is among the few athletes who need no introduction. The javelin thrower is often referred to as the "Golden Boy" because he has won gold medals at many international tournaments, including the Asian Championships, Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, and World Championships.

In 2020, he became the first Asian javelin thrower to win an Olympic gold medal. Currently, Neeraj Chopra is competing at the Commonwealth Games 2026, where he has qualified for the final, along with two other Indians, Yash Vir Singh and Rohit Yadav.

As all eyes are on him, here is a quick look at his luxurious bungalow in Haryana.

Inside Javelin Thrower Neeraj Chopra's Haryana Bungalow

The javelin thrower is a global icon who was born in Khandra, a small village in Haryana's Panipat district. He was an obese kid who was teased in school, which prompted him to join a gym, where he was inspired to take up javelin throwing as a sport.

According to a Times of India report, Neeraj Chopra's home in Haryana is valued at Rs 30 crore. Spanning three floors, the property is a huge bungalow with a grand facade at the front. The nameplate boasts a Sanskrit phrase, 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam,' which means 'the world is one family.' Below it, 'Chopra's' is written in gold.

The exterior of the bungalow is painted in shades of beige and white. As you enter the main gate, a fleet of his luxury cars is parked on the left. The entire bungalow is designed in tones of white and warm brown.

Speaking to NDTV, his uncle revealed in 2024 that the sportsman is passionate about luxury cars and high-end bikes. He also has a dog named Tokyo after winning gold at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

The video shows that the athlete also has tractors at his home. The interiors are minimal yet modern, reflecting Neeraj Chopra's simplicity. The bungalow spans several acres and has a lush green garden with trimmed grass, trees, and a boundary wall.

The javelin thrower's home has a special room where his trophies are displayed. The walls feature framed photographs of him receiving medals at various international tournaments. The residential property is a reflection of Neeraj's success, dedication, and the hard work he has put into his sport, making the country proud.

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