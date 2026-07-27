Inside Mirabai Chanu's Simple Manipur Home With A White Marble Temple And Trophy Shelf

Fresh from winning her third gold medal and fourth Commonwealth Championship medal, weightlifting star Saikhom Mirabai Chanu continues to inspire millions with both her achievements and her humble roots. Nestled in the quiet village of Nongpok Kakching, around 24 kilometres from Imphal in Manipur, her home tells one of the most remarkable stories in Indian sport. It belongs to the Olympic silver medallist and world champion whose journey from a modest village upbringing to international success has become the stuff of legend.

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One of the most striking features of the property is its serene prayer area. The home houses a beautiful white marble temple dedicated to Lord Hanuman and Lord Shiva, reflecting the family's deep spiritual beliefs. Clean, elegant, and peaceful, the shrine serves as a space for daily prayers and quiet reflection, offering a sense of calm amid Mirabai's demanding sporting career.

The interiors of the house remain simple and practical. The sitting room features a brown sofa set, while large grilled windows allow ample natural light and fresh air to flow through the space. Rather than focusing on luxury, the home prioritises comfort and functionality, staying true to Mirabai's grounded personality.

Inside, the home features simple living spaces along with dedicated shelves displaying Mirabai's medals, trophies, and accolades. A YouTube channel, The Bridge, shared glimpses of Mirabai Chanu's home, including the shelf displaying her trophies and medals.

For most of her childhood, Mirabai lived in a small traditional house. Mirabai Chanu grew up in a humble household in Manipur as the youngest of six children. Her father, Saikhom Kriti Meitei, worked in the state's Public Works Department, while her mother, Saikhom Tombi Devi, earned extra income by running a small tea and snack stall in their village.

To attend training sessions in Imphal, Mirabai Chanu travelled nearly 30 kilometres each day from her village. As her family could not afford daily private transport, she often depended on passing sand-laden trucks for a lift. The drivers, who regularly travelled along the same route, became an important part of her journey during the early years of her weightlifting career.

With limited financial resources, the family often struggled to make ends meet, making Mirabai's rise to becoming one of India's most celebrated athletes all the more remarkable.

Speaking to NDTV after claiming her third gold medal and fourth Commonwealth Championship medal, Mirabai shed light on the challenges behind her latest triumph. "A lot of emotions came back at once. This medal wasn't easy. I had to deal with injuries, change weight categories and constantly control my body weight. Every day was about deciding what I could eat and what I couldn't. Age is not on my side either.

"When I stood on the podium and the national anthem started playing, I remembered everything I had gone through in these last few years. Those were tears of happiness. I couldn't stop them. I had worked so hard for this medal."

On winning her third Commonwealth gold, she said, "Every gold medal is special because each one has its own story. This one is different because of everything I had to overcome. Managing my weight, recovering from injuries and dealing with pain made this journey much harder."

"Earlier, I could simply focus on training. Now I have to manage many more things related to my body as well. That's why this gold gives me immense satisfaction," added Chanu.



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