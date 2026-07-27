Arjun Rampal's Daughter Myra Turns Heads At India Couture Week In Rohit Bal Couture, Dad Reacts With 'Love'

Myra Rampal, the daughter of Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal and former supermodel Mehr Jesia, continues to make her mark on the high-fashion runway. Taking to Instagram, the young model shared glimpses from her walk at India Couture Week, where she showcased legendary designer Rohit Bal's couture collection, DASTKAR.

Sharing her excitement and gratitude, Myra posted photographs from the prestigious showcase and wrote, "Rohit Bal and his collection DASTKAR at Hyundai India Couture Week 2026. An honour to have walked this runway. So grateful for the opportunity and everyone who made it possible."

Expressing his pride and love, Arjun left a simple yet sweet comment: "Love". Take a look at the post here:

Myra made her high-fashion debut at Dior's historic Fall 2023 show in Mumbai and has since become a regular face on the fashion circuit.

The runway appearance was particularly significant as it celebrated DASTKAR, a collection by iconic Indian designer Rohit Bal that pays homage to master artisans and traditional Indian craft techniques. Featuring regal silhouettes, intricate embroidery, and rich textures, the showcase emerged as one of the major highlights of Hyundai India Couture Week.

Arjun Rampal was married to former Miss India and supermodel Mehr Jesia. The couple got married in 1998 and welcomed two daughters, Mahikaa and Myra. After nearly two decades of marriage, they announced their separation in 2018 and later finalised their divorce. Arjun is now in a long-term relationship with model and actress Gabriella Demetriades, and the couple welcomed their son, Arik, in 2019.



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