No Calorie Counting, No Portion Control: How This Woman Lost 15 Kg With PMOS

PCOS (Polycystic Ovary Syndrome), now known as PMOS (Polycystic Metabolic Ovary Syndrome), is a hormonal and metabolic condition that affects many women. It can lead to irregular periods, weight gain, acne, excess facial hair, and insulin resistance. One of the biggest challenges for women with PMOS is losing weight. While many people believe that strict calorie counting is the only way to shed kilos, that is not always true. A balanced diet, enough protein, fibre-rich foods, and healthy eating habits can also make a big difference.

Fitness creator Tanya Singh recently shared how she lost 15 kg while managing PMOS. In an Instagram video, she revealed that she never counted calories during her weight loss journey. Instead, she focused on eating balanced meals that kept her full and nourished.

"I stopped obsessing over the calories," Tanya said. She added that nutritionists told her she did not need to count every single calorie with PMOS. Instead, they advised her to focus on nourishing her body and building balanced meals.

Here's what Tanya usually eats in a day:

Breakfast

Boiled eggs

Egg bhurji

Paneer bhurji

High-protein yoghurt with berries

These meals are rich in protein, which helps keep you full for longer.

Lunch

Two ragi rotis

One bowl of dal, rajma, or chole

One bowl of vegetables like lauki, tori, or bhindi

Her lunch combines protein, fibre and complex carbs to provide steady energy.

Evening Snack

Roasted makhanas

Dark chocolate

Berries

According to Tanya, these snacks help control cravings and keep unnecessary hunger away.

Dinner

For dinner, Tanya skips carbs. She usually eats tandoori chicken or tandoori prawns. These are high in protein and help her stay satisfied till bedtime.

Tanya also shared that she does not follow portion control or spend time counting calories. Her focus is on eating wholesome foods that support her body. While every person's PMOS journey is different, her routine shows that healthy weight loss is not always about eating less. Sometimes, choosing nutritious foods and creating balanced meals can be just as important.



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