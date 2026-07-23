From 84 Kg To 54 Kg: Woman Who Lost 30 Kg Shares The Simple Cardio Routine

Weight loss is not about chasing quick fixes. Instead, it is about building habits you can stick to. Drawing from her own journey of losing 30 kg, a fitness enthusiast has shared some simple changes that made the biggest difference.

The woman, named Anjali Sachen, went from 84 kg to 54 kg by sticking to a disciplined routine and eating clean. Sharing a video on Instagram, she explained how consistency can help you shed around 9–10 kg of fat by August and revealed her simple cardio routine. Take a look at the exercises that can help you lose some extra fat:

High Knees

She started by doing four sets of 20 reps of high knees. In this dynamic cardio exercise, you run or march in place while driving your knees to hip height and pumping your arms. It is an excellent exercise to elevate your heart rate, build lower-body power and engage your core.

Jumping Jacks

Next, she recommended doing three sets of 50 reps of jumping jacks. In this exercise, she slightly bent her knees and jumped, spreading her legs outward while sweeping her arms out and raising them in an arc.

Kickbacks

The next exercise she recommended was kickbacks, and she advised doing at least three sets of 20 reps to get the best results. She stood with her hands on her hips as she kicked her legs backwards, trying to touch her hands.

Jumping Squats

The creator also recommended doing jumping squats, with three sets of 12 reps. This exercise combines a standard bodyweight squat with a vertical jump and helps build leg strength while increasing your heart rate.

Jumping Lunges

Instead of regular lunges, jumping lunges involve dropping into a split stance, jumping vertically to switch leg positions mid-air and landing swiftly back into a deep lunge. The influencer advised doing this exercise in three sets of 10 reps.

Mountain Climbers

For the last exercise, she recommended doing mountain climbers, with three sets of 15 reps. The creator got into a regular plank position, then drove one knee towards her chest before quickly returning it to the starting position. This exercise is great for building core strength and shoulder stability.

Lastly, she also revealed that foods high in salt, fast food, soft drinks and high-sugar foods can make the stomach look more bloated. Instead, she advised switching to healthier alternatives, including bananas, coconut water, spinach, avocados and other foods that help reduce bloating.

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