Trisha Krishnan Keeps It Casual In Blue Denim And White Tee At Vijay's <i>Jana Nayagan</i> Screening

Actor-turned-politician Chandrasekar Joseph Vijay's much-awaited Jana Nayagan hit theatres on July 23. Scheduled for release on January 9 earlier this year, CBFC delays and court proceedings continued to push back its release until today.

Within hours of the first-day, first-show screening of the film, the internet was flooded with reactions to what is being billed as the last film starring Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay, who was sworn in on May 10.

It was reported that Trisha Krishnan would be watching the first day, first show of Jana Nayagan. To avoid drawing attention, the Karuppu star opted for an effortlessly chic look.

What Trisha Krishnan Wore To Vijay's Jana Nayagan Screening

Trisha Krishnan was spotted entering Rohini Theatre in Chennai to watch Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay's Jana Nayagan.

She opted for a classic pair of straight-leg jeans, which she paired with a solid white T-shirt. The actor left her straight locks open and styled them with a centre parting.

Trisha accessorised her look with a pair of stud earrings and a blue pendant necklace. She also wore black round sunglasses. The actor was mobbed while leaving the theatre and was later photographed leaving in a car.

Trisha Krishnan At Vijay's Oath Ceremony

When TVK president Vijay was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Trisha Krishnan attended the event wearing a blue silk saree paired with a gold blouse. It was a Kanjivaram drape featuring motifs and borders woven with golden thread.

She styled her hair in a centre-parted, low-lying bun adorned with white flowers. Completing her look was a diamond-encrusted necklace paired with earrings studded with precious red stones.

She kept her makeup minimal, lined her eyes with kohl, and opted for pink-hued tones on her eyes, cheeks, and lips. Her bindi tied the entire look together.

On May 4, 2026, while Tamil Nadu was counting votes, Trisha Krishnan celebrated her 43rd birthday by visiting the Venkateswara Temple in Andhra Pradesh's Tirupati district. The actor opted for a simple Rs 12,000 suit from Aza Fashions. The ivory handloom ensemble, featuring a V-neck, made it a perfect summer pick.

From her temple visit and later appearance at Vijay's residence when the election results were announced, to attending his oath ceremony and now watching his much-awaited Jana Nayagan on the silver screen, Trisha Krishnan has garnered significant attention from fans and across social media.

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