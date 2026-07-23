Trisha Krishnan Keeps It Casual In Blue Denim And White Tee At Vijay's <i>Jana Nayagan</i> Screening

- Chandrasekar Joseph Vijays film Jana Nayagan released on July 23 after delays from CBFC and court proceedings
- Trisha Krishnan attended the first-day screening of Jana Nayagan at Rohini Theatre in Chennai
- Trisha wore straight-leg jeans, a white T-shirt, stud earrings, a blue pendant, and black sunglasses
Actor-turned-politician Chandrasekar Joseph Vijay's much-awaited Jana Nayagan hit theatres on July 23. Scheduled for release on January 9 earlier this year, CBFC delays and court proceedings continued to push back its release until today.
Within hours of the first-day, first-show screening of the film, the internet was flooded with reactions to what is being billed as the last film starring Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay, who was sworn in on May 10.
It was reported that Trisha Krishnan would be watching the first day, first show of Jana Nayagan. To avoid drawing attention, the Karuppu star opted for an effortlessly chic look.
What Trisha Krishnan Wore To Vijay's Jana Nayagan Screening
Trisha Krishnan was spotted entering Rohini Theatre in Chennai to watch Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay's Jana Nayagan.
Actor Trisha arrives at Rohini Theatre to watch TN CM Vijay starrer Jana Nayagan on the day of its mega release #CMJosephVijay #jananayagan pic.twitter.com/pKJ4DFQxWV— Radhika Ramaswamy (@radhika1705) July 23, 2026
She opted for a classic pair of straight-leg jeans, which she paired with a solid white T-shirt. The actor left her straight locks open and styled them with a centre parting.
Trisha accessorised her look with a pair of stud earrings and a blue pendant necklace. She also wore black round sunglasses. The actor was mobbed while leaving the theatre and was later photographed leaving in a car.
Trisha Krishnan At Vijay's Oath Ceremony
When TVK president Vijay was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Trisha Krishnan attended the event wearing a blue silk saree paired with a gold blouse. It was a Kanjivaram drape featuring motifs and borders woven with golden thread.
#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: Actor Trisha Krishnan at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai, where TVK Chief C Joseph Vijay will take oath as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, shortly. pic.twitter.com/oCevs6N1Wx— ANI (@ANI) May 10, 2026
She styled her hair in a centre-parted, low-lying bun adorned with white flowers. Completing her look was a diamond-encrusted necklace paired with earrings studded with precious red stones.
She kept her makeup minimal, lined her eyes with kohl, and opted for pink-hued tones on her eyes, cheeks, and lips. Her bindi tied the entire look together.
On May 4, 2026, while Tamil Nadu was counting votes, Trisha Krishnan celebrated her 43rd birthday by visiting the Venkateswara Temple in Andhra Pradesh's Tirupati district. The actor opted for a simple Rs 12,000 suit from Aza Fashions. The ivory handloom ensemble, featuring a V-neck, made it a perfect summer pick.
#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: Actor Trisha Krishnan arrives at the residence of TVK chief Vijay, in Chennai.— ANI (@ANI) May 4, 2026
TVK is currently leading in 106 seats of the total 234 in the state. pic.twitter.com/Sezg1xgYDQ
From her temple visit and later appearance at Vijay's residence when the election results were announced, to attending his oath ceremony and now watching his much-awaited Jana Nayagan on the silver screen, Trisha Krishnan has garnered significant attention from fans and across social media.
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