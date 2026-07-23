Gold Rani Haar To Peacock Jhumkaas: Jeweller Break Down Rashmika Mandanna's Wedding Jewellery

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda got married in Udaipur on February 26, 2026, and their wholesome pictures as bride and groom broke the internet. However, what grabbed everyone's attention on social media was the gold jewellery crafted by SHREE Jewellers.

In an exclusive interview with NDTV, the jewellers revealed, "The entire journey spanned 10 months - from conceptualising the design and engaging in multiple discussions, to bespoke customisation, production, trials, and finally bringing the complete look to life."

Rashmika Mandanna's bridal look included 11 pieces - a choker layered with traditional harams, statement jhumkas, jada billa, champasaralu, hathphool, mathapatti, nose pin, bangles, bajuband, waist belt and anklets.

"We drew deep inspiration from the grandeur of South Indian architecture that so beautifully defines the culture. Rashmika's bridal look was envisioned around the aura of a living Goddess, while Vijay's ensemble embodied the presence of a sovereign King," the brand told NDTV.

Taking to Instagram, SHREE Jewellers broke down the Cocktail 2 actor's regal bridal gold jewellery. The caption read, "The gold did not merely adorn her; it followed the rhythm of her elegance. Every layer held a legacy, every glance became a moment in history."

Rashmika Mandanna's Gold Bridal Jewellery

Rashmika Mandanna layered rani haar was a majestic piece that will probably make it to the bridal look books in the years to come. It featured multiple layers, four paisley pendants arranged in an incremental order, and an idol of Goddess Lakshmi at the bottom.

Amplifying her royal bridal look was a pendant choker, with gold pearls strung together around a regal pendant. "A royal pendant choker where every golden detail carries the grandeur of a timeless legacy," read the text on the image.

Rashmika's gold peacock jhumkas grabbed everyone's attention. Each featured two peacocks and intricate details that accentuated the bride's elegance.

Another striking piece of jewellery that the actor wore to her wedding with Vijaya Deverakonda was a gold hair accessory. Describing the piece, the jewellery brand wrote, "A majestic jada hair accessory, where sculpted gold and cascading chains crown every hairstyle with royal grandeur."

In yet another post, SHREE Jewellers wrote, "She wore generations in the language of jewels, with pearls cascading like quiet blessings through her hair. Beside her, a promise walked into forever, while heritage shimmered with every step."

Vijay Deverakonda also wore gold jewellery designed by the same jeweller. "Channelling the authority of a mythic king, his ceremonial pieces incorporated elephant motifs symbolising wisdom and tiger elements representing agility, balanced with refined floral patterns inspired by traditional inlay work. Deep Nakshi engraving created dimensionality, while braided textures and Rava detailing added sculptural weight," SHREE Jewellers revealed in a statement.

He also sported ear studs - the size of a coin. Other shiny gold pieces included a short necklace, a wrist cuff, a long necklace, an arm cuff, ankle kadas, a ring on his little finger.

Also Read | Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda's Gold Jewellery At Their Hyderabad Reception Is A Tribute To Their Roots